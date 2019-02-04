Kettering jazz star to light up Northampton venue with her quartet

The NC Jazz season continues at Royal & Derngate this month with the Rachael Johnson Quartet.

The group was formed by Kettering based pianist Rachel Johnson who studied at Middlesex University in London under the tutelage of renowned piano players Gareth Williams and Nikki Iles. She then became an associate at the London College of Music.

Rachael has performed at the prestigious hotels in Park Lane and the famous Saville Club in London. 2017 proved to be a pivotal year for the pianist with a performance at the world-renowned North Sea Jazz Festival and the release of her critically acclaimed, self-penned album titled Purple and Green.

Her quartet features Steve O’Gorman on saxophone, Bryan Paul on bass and drummer Alan Savage.

The Rachael Johnson Quartet play on the venue’s Undeground stage on Saturday, February 16, from 8pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk