Independent Venue Week: gigs lined up at Craufurd Arms in Wolverton

The Craufurd Arms will be marking Independent Venue Week with headline gigs by Press To Meco, S G Wolfgang and a local showcase featuring Hollow Hands, Naked Next Door, Khasia and Flowertoy.

Alternative trio Press To Meco release their second album Here’s To The Fatigue in March via Marshall Records. The band’s debut was shortlisted for the 2016 AIM Independent Album of the Year.

Talking about the new record, drummer Lewis said: “The new songs focus a lot on becoming disillusioned with your life and more emotionally weary with age.

“The album has a lot of existential angst, but also a few moments of clarity where it’s saying to just let go, lift your legs and float down the stream”.

They headline on Tuesday, January 30. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £7. The MK Band Showcase is on Friday, February 2, tickets £4 and S G Wolfgang headline on Sunday, February 4. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £6.