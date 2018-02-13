Glasgow’s Catholic Action bring LP tour to Bedford Esquires

Catholic Action return to the region in March as part of a 14 date trek around the UK.

The band’s debut album In Memory Of was released by last year.

A vivid collection of smart guitar-pop anthems, the record is as rewarding as it is challenging and features BBC Radio 1 favourites L.U.V. and Propaganda.

It received critical praise from the likes of DIY and Dork magazines and featured on ‘It’s Album Time’ on Huw Stephens BBC Radio 1 show.

Speaking about the album, frontman Chris McCrory said: “In Memory Of has been a long time coming for us, and it wouldn’t have happened were it not for you. It’s a record we’re incredibly proud of and we hope you are too.

“We’re thrilled to be heading out on a headline tour of the UK to perform tracks from In Memory Of and more for the people that made it happen."

Following the release of the record, Catholic Action toured with alt rock trio Kagoule in November which included a stop at the iconic 100 Club.

The band will also play SXSW this year alongside other British rising stars including The Magic Gang, Nadia Rose and Shame, firmly cementing their place as one of the most exciting ones-to-watch for 2018.

Catholic Action were formed in 2014 by McCrory alongside Jamie Dubber on bass and Ryan Clark on drums. Andrew Macpherson later joined as lead guitarist to add extra sparkle to the group's own brand of glam noise rock.

Catholic Action headline Esquires in Bedford on Friday, March 2.

Tickets cost £7 in advance, via www.seetickets.com

For more details, visit www.catholicaction.co.uk