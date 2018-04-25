Get funky and soulful with Craig Charles in Northampton

The legendary Craig Charles is bringing his Funk & Soul club back to the Roadmender next week.

The actor and TV host is familiar to millions for his roles in Red Dwarf and Robot Wars. However, Charles has grounded himself as a funk and soul icon after more than 15 years of broadcasting on BBC 6 Music.

Live every Saturday night, Charles plays an assortment of classic gems and emerging artists and has garnered global support as one of the UK’s foremost funk and soul commentators, DJs and promoters of new music. He has previously been joined on the show by the likes of Gil-Scott Heron and James Brown.

He returns to the Northampton venue on Friday, May 4. Support is by The RePro Jam Squad and Inspiration FM DJs. Tickets cost £15 in advance before fees. Doors open at 9pm and the event runs until 3am. Over 18s only.