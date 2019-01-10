First acts are revealed for returning Live It Up festival in Northampton

Griever, Overthrone and Dead Man’s Chest have been revealed as the first acts which will play the Live It Up Festival this Summer.

The three will join more than a dozen other bands playing across two stages when the festival returns to Northampton in August.

Organiser Phil Walker said: “I’m really happy we can start announcing the acts who will be playing.

“After the first Live It Up in 2016, the plan was for another the following year but things had to be put on the back burner for various reasons.

“However, we’re now coming back in 2019 and have the benefit of two more years of planning so we can hopefully make it the best it can be.”

Live It Up will take place at The Black Prince on its indoor and outdoor stages.

Bournemouth’s Griever released their debut EP Rebirthing in 2013 and have gone onto tour across the UK and Europe.

Birmingham five-piece Overthrone will return to Northampton following a gig at The Black Prince next month supporting Wars, while Dead Man’s Chest released their debut album Hateline in 2010 which was followed in 2014 by Negative Mental Attitude.

Their latest album, Violent Days was released in 2016.

Mr Walker added: “The line-up will feature a mixture of local names people will know and some bigger acts who have toured across the UK and Europe.

“A lot are bands I’ve worked with in the past as a promoter.

“We’ve got a really good music scene, I want to put on something which helps bring the community of fans we have together.

“We’re just finalising the line-up and some of the bands are acts who have come through Northampton before, but haven’t necessarily had the opportunity to come back until now.

“I’ve put shows on in the Black Prince before and it’s going to be an ideal venue.”

Live It Up is on Saturday, August 3. Music will be from Midday.

The festival will be sponsored by Omen Design and Moomin Merchandise.

The full line up will be announced in the coming months.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and cost £20 before fees.

For more details visit fb.com/liveitupfestival