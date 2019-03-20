Final year students all geared up for final fling at Northampton gig

A music gig that’s been three years in the making will be coming to Northampton’s Roadmender venue this month.

Students on the University of Northampton’s Popular Music course spend their three years of study performing at various venues across the town, before graduating to the Roadmender’s main stage for their final concert.

The three final year student bands set to play the Lady’s Lane venue on Thursday, March 28, are 5 degrees, Eclectic Vibe and Tres Amigos.

5 degrees band member, Beth Amber-Leigh Puddephatt, said: “It’s really exciting to be playing the main stage, especially knowing that there have been some really big artists play the same stage.

“I saw Ward Thomas at the Roadmender last year and it was amazing. I love them and it feels really exciting to know we’ll be performing on the same stage.

“It’s a great venue and feels perfect for the students on the course, especially due to the music we’ll be playing.

“It’s scary to think this is the result of three years of hard work at the uni, however, the fact we have been given freedom in what we do and play makes it so much more exciting because it’s a chance to show who we all are as individuals and really go out with a bang.

“I have loved my time at the uni, it’s given me the chance to explore parts of the music industry I never thought I would have, such as producing in a professional working recording studio and also given me the chance to have a song released on Spotify, and iTunes, something that I can keep forever to remind me of the work I’ve done with my band during my time here.”

Doors open at 7.30pm. Entry is free.