Corby Male Voice Choir to play charity concert

The Corby Male Voice Choir will be performing its penultimate concert of the year next week.

The show, at Thrapston Plaza will be raising money for Dementia UK

Director of music Jan Williams said: “The choir is having a fantastic 2018 concert season.

"So far this year, it has helped raise over £4,000 for local charities and good causes in its bid for 2018 to be the choir’s most successful year yet and was very proud to have been awarded the Most Inspirational Business Award at the Corby Business Awards 2018.

"The choir has worked hard to learn new repertoire and is especially looking forward to marking the centenary of the end of the First World War at the concert with a selection of World War Songs, with which the audience is invited to participate.”

Tickets for the show on Friday, November 9, cost £10 and include light refreshments. Music is from 7.30pm.

To book in advance, call 01832 734259. Tickets will also be available on the night.