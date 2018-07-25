Celtic-infused rock comes to Bedford courtesy of The Rumjacks

Aussie folk punks The Rumjacks are out celebrating their 10th anniversary and headline Esquires in Bedford next month.

Since forming in Sydney, the band have released three albums and racked up millions of YouTube views, with more than 24 million of these alone for their breakthrough track An Irish Pub Song.

The year 2015 marked a tipping point for the band, when after wowing home crowds with several appearances at the prestigious Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, they embarked on a hugely successful tour of Europe playing to more than 50,000 people. Further gigs followed in 2016 with the band playing almost a 100 dates across 24 countries and releasing their third album, Sleepin’ Rough.

They headline Esquires on Saturday, August 11. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £12 before fees.