Celebrate Neil Diamond at show in Northampton

Fisher Stevens is back in the county to bring his tribute to Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise, to Royal & Derngate.

The show celebrates one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters and will take audiences on an journey through the life and music of the icon.

Stevens and the band have enjoyed dozens of sell-out shows across Europe and the show includes the hits Love On The Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, America, Holy Holy, Red Red Wine and many more.

A Beautiful Noise is on Friday, April 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £25.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.