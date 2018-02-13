Billy Locket to play hometown gig at Derngate

Billy Locket announced plans for a headline gig Royal & Derngate in May.

The singer songwriter from Northampton will headline the venue on Sunday, May 19.

Despite being a name synonymous with the town's music scene, Lockett has been based in London in recent years.

This month he has been playing across the country and is due to play festivals this summer including Live at Leeds, Liverpool Sound City and The Great Escape in Brighton.

This week he is due to play a sold out gig at Union Chapel in London.

Earlier this year, the Evening Standard picked Lockett as one of their five acts to watch in 2018 with the Metro also picking him as an ‘acts to watch’.

Locket released the EP, Live at The Blind Culb, last year.

Tickets for his Northampton gig go on pre-sale at 9am Thursday, February 15, via Live Nation and on general sale the following day at 9am.

People can register for pre-sale tickets now at Live Nation.

For more information, visit https://lnk.to/BillyLockett-Tickets