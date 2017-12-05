Applications open for unique Northants festival

The organisers of Shambala have opened applications to be part of next year's festival.

Shambala will return to Northamptonshire from August 23 to August 28.

Festival organisers said: “Applications to get thoroughly and gloriously involved at Shambala 2018 have been flung wide open.

“Whether you’re a musician, artist, trader, dancer, teacher, performer, workshop leader, poet, healer or therapist, we’re inviting you to make your mark on the green, grassy canvas that is Shambala.”

Applications can be made online. As well as performers and traders, the festival is also looking for stewards, a recycling team and medics. Applications for these roles will open in the New Year.

Recently, Shambala handed out its annual Inspiration Trader Awards with Bristol’s Poco Loco winning first place. Organisers said: “Every year, our Sustainability team work closely with our amazing array of traders, to ensure our incredibly high sustainability standards are met. On site at the festival, our team score each trader across a wide variety of criteria, including energy efficiency, ethical food procurement, waste reduction and travel miles (for both food and staff) as well as researching which traders really go that extra mile with their own environmental, charitable or social initiatives. A massive well done to all the team at Poco Loco, for being our Inspirational Trader 2017.”

The runner up was La Bonne Crepe. Shambala is at a secret location in the county.