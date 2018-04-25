Acclaimed blues star brings her band to Corby

Corn Market Blues is back on May 5 with headliner Sari Schorr.

Years of touring the world with the likes of Joe Louis Walker, Walter Trout and Popa Chubby has granted Schorr acclaim and induction to the New York Blues Hall of Fame.

She fronts her own band, The Engine Room, and released her latest album Force Of Nature in 2016. The group has earned a slew of accolades, including Best Vocalist and Best Album nominations from the European Blues Awards. Schorr is currently working on its successor which is due out this year.

Support is by Robert J Hunter. Last year, Hunter was a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition. He has previously supported the likes of Wilko Johnson and The Animals as well as blues clubs across Europe.

Doors open at the Rockingham Road venue at 7.30pm, the first band is on at 8.15. Tickets cost £13 in advance before fees.

cornmarketblues.co.uk