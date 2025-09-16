Mogwai announce 2026 UK tour, including Manchester and Birmingham dates - full list and tickets
- Mogwai are set to tour the United Kingdom once again in 2026.
- The group are scheduled for dates in Manchester, Exeter, Aberdeen, Bristol and many more.
- Here’s when you can pick up tickets to see the influential post-rock group perform in your neck of the woods next February.
Highly influential Scottish post-rock group Mogwai are not content with entertaining European fans this year, as the band have now announced a series of tour dates to take place across February 2026.
Coming off the success of their 11th studio album, The Bad Fire, the group will be performing a hopefully not unlucky 13 shows across the country, with dates in Bristol, Manchester, Gateshead, Exeter, Brighton, Nottingham and many more.
The shows come off the back of the band headlining the South Facing Festival in London earlier this year, with their latest work earning critical acclaim from publications such as The Guardian, Uncut and Mojo, with DIY citing The Bad Fire as “Some of the most euphoric music they have ever made.”
Here’s where you can catch the post-rock group on the road next year, and what you could be listening to live to start your new year.
Where are Mogwai touring in 2026?
The post-rock icons are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates in 2026
- February 12: Town Hall, Paisley
- February 13: Music Hall, Aberdeen
- February 14: O2 Academy, Birmingham
- February 15: Rock City, Nottingham
- February 17: Depot, Cardiff
- February 19: Great Hall, Exeter
- February 20: Dome, Brighton
- February 21: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- February 22: Beacon, Bristol
- February 24: LCR, Norwich
- February 25: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- February 26: The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Gateshead
- February 27: O2 Apollo, Manchester
When can I get tickets to see Mogwai on their 2026 UK tour?
Pre-sale tickets
Those of you with access to O2 Priority will be able to pick up pre-sale tickets for both the Birmingham and Manchester tour dates when they go on sale from September 17 at 10am BST, alongside those people who have access to artist pre-sales from the group.
General ticket sales
The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on sale through Ticketmaster from 10am BST on September 19.
What have Mogwai been performing live recently?
As the band are currently on tour in Europe in support of The Bad Fire, we only have to go back to September 15 to discover what they have been performing live recently. According to Setlist.FM, here’s what Mogwai performed during their Austrian tour date this month in the Arena Vienna.
- God Gets You Back
- Hi Chaos
- Cody
- This World
- Christmas Steps
- How to Be a Werewolf
- Ritchie Sacramento
- Fanzine Made of Flesh
- Hunted by a Freak
- Mogwai Fear Satan
- We're No Here
- Lion Rumpus
Encore:
- My Father, My King
