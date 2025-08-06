It is time for check-in at the Fortune Hotel as the hit show returns for season two on ITV. Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duty and will be welcoming the latest batch of contestants.
The holidaymakers will be packing their bags and donning their game faces as they head to a Caribbean paradise with their sights firmly set on the ultimate prize: a briefcase packed with £250,000. ITV has promised new challenges, ‘never before seen twists’, high-stakes deception, and of course, plenty more helpings of intense case-swapping drama in The Night Cap.
The Fortune Hotel will kick off tonight (August 6) and will be live on both ITV and STV in Scotland. It will also be available via ITVX/ STV Player if you can’t watch it live.
Before the first episode airs, ITV has revealed the pairings of contestants who will be taking part in the new season. Meet the cast for The Fortune Hotel season two.
