Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen is out on Netflix now 🎯🥊

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen has been released on Netflix.

It follows promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn.

But viewers might be wondering how old the pair are.

The Hearns have welcomed the Netflix cameras into their Matchroom company for a brand new documentary. The six-part series is out now on streaming and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the world of sports promotion.

Featuring major names like Ronnie Sullivan, Luke Littler, and Anthony Joshua, the show released this morning (September 17). All of the episodes are available to watch right now.

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen is from the producers of F1: Drive to Survive. However it might have left you with a few questions.

How old is Barry Hearn?

Barry (L) and Eddie (R) Hearn | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

One of the key figures in the Netflix documentary is Matchroom founder Barry Hearn. The promoter is a recognisable figure in the sporting world and started his company back in the 1980s.

Viewers might be wondering just how old Barry is, given how long he has been in the game. The elder Hearn has recently turned 77, having been born in June 1948.

What age is Eddie Hearn?

The younger of the Hearns, son Eddie is also one of the key figures in Matchroom and a driving force behind its increasing push into the world of boxing. The show however does reveal that darts remains its biggest money maker, at least at the time of filming.

Despite his youthful appearance, Eddie is actually 46 and also celebrated his birthday in June. He was born in 1979, when his dad was 31.

What to expect from Matchroom on Netflix?

The synopsis for the series from Netflix reads: “Follow father-son duo Barry and Eddie Hearn in their bid to take their heavyweight sports promotion company to the next level in this documentary series.”

