MAFS UK will start at a different time than usual this evening (October 29) 👰📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAFS UK has a changed start time again.

The hit reality series is keeping viewers on their toes.

But when can you expect it to begin this evening?

Fans of Married at First Sight UK have been warned that it will not start at its usual time this evening. The hit dating show has certainly kept viewers on their toes throughout October.

Viewers who sit down at 9pm tonight (October 29) expecting to catch the latest instalment are in for a rude surprise. MAFS UK has been moved again and they would only see the final moments of the new episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when is the show on TV this evening, what can you expect, and will it return to normal tomorrow? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is MAFS UK on TV today?

Married at First Sight UK series 10 groom Ashley. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Unlike most episodes of the E4 series, Married at First Sight UK will not start at 9pm today (October 29). The show instead will kick-off at the earlier time of 8pm this evening.

It will be another episode that lasts for more than an hour - although it isn’t as long as Monday (October 27) night’s super-sized event. MAFS UK will run from 8pm to 9.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview, for Radio Times , reads: “The couples gather for their sixth dinner party, and while one groom can't wait to share his romantic realisation, others have less cause to celebrate.”

When is MAFS UK on next?

Once again, Married at First Sight UK is taking Thursday off this week. There will not be a new episode on October 30, with it instead replaced by Gogglebox repeats.

MAFS UK will return on Sunday (November 2) to start off the Homestays. It will begin at 9pm, E4 has confirmed.

The show is set to return to its usual 9pm starting slot on Wednesdays from November 5, due to Celebrity Traitors not being on that day.