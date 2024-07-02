Love Supreme 2024: Set and stage times, weather forecast and last-minute tickets for the Jazz festival
Jazz aficionados are set to make the trip to Glynde Place this weekend for the annual Love Supreme Festival (July 5 - 7 2024.)
Touted as the UK’s only jazz festival to include camping, the event is one of the relatively new festivals to be added to the summer music calendar having launched in 2013, but it already has amassed names that would make other, longer-standing festivals envious.
2021 alone saw a line-up that included TLC, The Isley Brothers, Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes, Sister Sledge, Candi Staton, Nubya Garcia, Kokoroko and The Brand New Heavies, while over its short history has seen Lauryn Hill, Herbie Hancock, Grace Jones, Jimmy Cliff and Jamie Callum all grace the East Sussex event.
This year, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Oliva Dean and NONAME are set to headline the weekends, but with an incredible cast across the other stages this year including Kool & The Gang, Romesh Ranganathan and a tribute to the late Benjamin Zephaniah as some of the weekend’s highlights.
But to avoid set clashes and more importantly to help you pack accordingly, here’s a look at the set times for Love Supreme 2024 alongside the weather over the three days the festival occurs over.
What are the set and stage times for Love Supreme 2024?
All information regarding set and stage times is sourced from Love Supreme and is correct as of publishing.
Friday July 5 2024
South Down Stage
- 9:00pm - 10:00pm: Mahalia
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm: Meshell Ndegeocello
- 5:30pm - 6:15pm: Jordan Mackampa
Supreme Standards
- 12:00am - 2:00am: Russ Dewbury
- 10:00pm - 12:00am: Deptford Nothern Soul Club
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm: James Brandon Lewis
- 7:30pm - 8:00pm: Konyikeh
- 6:15pm - 7:00pm: Rudi Creswick
- 5:00pm - 5:45pm: Raquel Martins
Bands and Voices
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm: Roundhouse Presents… Faker Villain and Friends
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm: Imaginary Millions
- 5:45pm - 6:45pm: Summer Pearl
- 4:30pm - 5:30pm: Oregon
One Jazz X Jazz In The Round
- 1:00am - 2:00am: James Brandon Lewis
- 11:30pm - 12:30am: Rod Youngs’ Max Roach Tribute
- 10:00pm - 11:00pm: Luke Bacchus Quartet
Blue In Green
- 12:00am - 2:00am: Luke Yuna
- 11:00pm - 12:00am: Wildblood and Queenie
- 9:00pm - 11:00pm: Daisha and Faro
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm: Wildblodd and Queenie
New Generation Jazz
- 12:00am - 2:00am: Miche B2B Mr Bongo DJs and Friends
- 10:30pm - 12:00am: Poly-Ritmo
- 9:00pm - 10:30pm: Mr Bongo DJs and Friends
- 8:00pm - 8:45pm: TJoe and NTBM
- 6:45pm - 7:30pm: Pollito Boogaloo
- 4:25pm - 5pm: ESK
Rough Trade Record Store
- 7:30pm - 8:00pm: Jordan Mackampa
- 7:00pm - 7:30pm: Luke Una
Jazz Lounge
- 5:00pm - 5:45pm: James Brandom Lewis ICW Oprhy Robinson
South Supremium
- 11:30pm - 1:00am: Kit Lockey
- 10:00pm - 11:00pm: Edible
- 9:00pm - 10:0pm: KSlice
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm: Aliyah Hunsa
North Downs Stage
- 9:45pm - 11:00pm: Olivia Dean
- 7:45pm - 9:00pm: Jordan Rakei
- 5:45pm - 7:00pm: Trombone Shorty and Orlean Avenue
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm: Sandra Maitreya
- 2:15pm - 3:15pm: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- 12:30pm - 1:30pm: Joel Culpepper
South Downs Stage
- 8:45pm - 10:00pm: Dionne Warwick
- 6:45pm - 8:00pm: Manu Katche
- 5:00pm - 6:00pm: Billy Cobham Band
- 3:15pm - 4:15pm: Cecila Mclorin Salvant
- 1:30pm - 2:30pm: Eddie Chacon and John Carroll Kirby
- 11:45am - 12:45am: Natalie Williams Soul Family
Supreme Standards
- 12:30am - 2:00am: DJ Spoony Soul & Funk Set
- 11:00pm - 12:30am: Romesh Ranganathan For The Love of Hip Hop with Martin 2Smoove
- 9:30pm - 10:30pm: Jonathan Blake
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm: Dhafer Youssef
- 6:15pm - 7:15pm: Fergus McCreadie
- 4:30pm - 5:30pm: Amie Blu
- 3:15pm - 4:00pm: Bricknasty
- 12:45pm - 1:30pm: Norman Willmore
- 11:30am - 12:14pm: Edy Forey
Bands and Voices
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm: Franz Von
- 4:45pm - 5:45pm: Tribute to Benjamin Zephaniah
- 3:30pm - 4:30pm: Floor Rippers
- 2:25pm - 3:15pm: The 5 Points Project
- 1:00pm - 1:45pm: Reggae Aerobics
- 11:45am - 12:45pm: Funk Dance Workshop
- 10:00am - 11:30am: Love Supreme Jazz Chorus
- One Jazz X Jazz In The Round
- 1:00am - 2:00am: Baque Luar
- 11:30pm - 12:30am: Ill Considered
- 10:00pm - 11:00pm: Maddy Combs Quintet
Blue In Green
- 12:00am - 2:00am: Charlie Dark
- 10:00pm - 12:00am: Marica Carr
- 8:00pm - 10:00pm: Rohan Rakhit
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm: Jazzy Sport London
- 4:00pm - 6:00pm: Bakery
- 2:00pm - 4:00pm: Somewhere Soul
New Generation Jazz
- 1:00am - 2:00am: Black Fan
- 11:00pm - 1:00am: Mr Thing
- 10:00pm - 11:00pm: Dennis Ayler
- 9:30pm - 11:00pm: Lady Jane Bongo
- 8:15pm - 9:30pm: Popy Richler
- 6:45pm - 7:45pm: Hootini Brass
- 5:00pm - 5:45pm: Knats
- 3:30pm - 4:30pm: Tomorrow’s New Quartet
- 1:45pm - 2:45pm: QOW
- 12:15pm - 1:15pm: Tomorrow’s Warriors Youth Ensemble
- 11:00am - 11:45am: Hill Collective
- 9:30am - 10:30am: Salsa Class
Rough Trade Record Store
- 8:00pm - 8:30pm: Fergus McCreadie
- 3:30pm - 4:00pm: Eddie Chacon and John Carroll Kirby
Green King Stage
- 5:00pm: Flashmod Dance
- 3:15pm: Rob Lamont/Rachel Myer and Paul Richards
Jazz Lounge
- 6:15pm - 7:15pm: Kasia Konstance Live of One Jazz
- 5:30pm - 6:15pm: Jonathan Blake ICW Jez Nelson
- 4:00pm - 5:30pm: Chris and Jez Live on One Jazz
- 3:15pm - 3:00pm: Abbey Road Photography Awards Joel Culpepper ICW Michael Augustini
- 2:15pm - 3:00pm: Jazz FM Lost Tapes
- 1:15pm: - 2:00pm: Black Lives in Music present Wome in Jazz: A Voice Unheard?
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm: 40 Years off Jazz Radio in the UK
- 10:50am - 11:50am: We Know Who’s Won The Election, But What’s Next? (with Ayesha Hazarika, Rachel Wearmouth, Anand Menon and more)
- 9:30am - 10:30am: Ros Atkins: Telling the Truth on TV - Fairly and Clearly
South Supremium
- 8:00pm - 1:00am: 1BTN Takeover with Chani Irtelli, Chicha Morada, Ian Lawton, Mickey Jukes and Ty Abiodun
- 6:30pm - 8:00pm: Ros Atkins
Sunday July 7 2024
North Downs Stage
- 9:15pm - 10:30pm: Chaka Khan
- 7:15pm - 8:30pm: Kool & The Gang
- 5:30pm - 6:30pm: Joss Stone
- 3:45pm - 4:45pm: Galliano
- 2:00pm - 3:00pm: Funk Soul Brothers
- 12:15pm - 1:15pm: Olatuja
South Downs Stage
- 8:15pm - 9:30pm: NONAME
- 6:15pm - 7:30pm: Black Pumas
- 4:3pm - 5:30pm: Hiromi’s Sonicwonder
- 2:45pm - 3:45pm: Alice Russell
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm: Balimaya Project
- 11:30am - 12:15pm: Jacqui Dankworth
Supreme Standards
- 1:00am - 2:00am: Dom Servini
- 11:30pm - 1:00am: Simon Phillips B2B Tony Minvielle
- 10:30pm - 11:30pm: John Osborne
- 9:00pm - 10:00pm: Andrew McCormack featuring Kyle Eastwood
- 7:15pm - 8:15pm: Rosie Frater-Taylor
- 5:30pm - 6:30pm: Christian McBride
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm: Cisco Swank
- 2:45pm - 3:30pm: Jamie Leeming
- 1:30pm - 2:15pm: Jon Regen
- 12:15pm - 1:00pm: Roni Kaspi
- 11:00am - 11:45am: Kessoncoda
Bands and Voices
- 11:30pm - 2:00am: Natalie Williams Soul Family
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm: Cassius Cobbson
- 4:45pm - 5:45pm: Bad Betty Live
- 3:30pm - 4:30pm: Surfing Sofas featuring Tommy Blu and Purp
- 2:15pm - 3:15pm: Brazilian Samba and Twerk Workshop
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm: Soca Dance Class
- 11:45am - 12:45pm: Amapiano Workshop
- 11:00am - 11:30am: Love Supreme Jazz Chorus
Blue In Green
- 12:00am - 2:00am: Robert Luis
- 11:30pm - 12:00am: Wheelup
- 9:00pm - 10:30pm: Footshooter
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm: Bruk Rogers
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm: Steven Bamidele
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm: Alice Russell
- 4:00pm - 6:00pm: Rhys Baker
- 2:00pm - 4:00pm: Lucy Michael
New Generation Jazz
- 1:00am - 2:00am: Rohan Rakhit
- 12:00am - 1:00am: Finn Rees
- 11:00pm - 12:00am: Lex Blondin
- 10:00pm - 11:00pm: Cosmo Sofi
- 9:30pm - 10:00pm: Mr Bongo
- 8:15pm - 9:30pm: Ronnie Joice
- 6:30pm - 7:15pm: Town of Cats
- 4:45pm - 5:30pm: Cityscape Ensemble
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm: Alex Bondonno’s Water from an Ancient Well
- 1:45pm - 2:30pm: Laura Impallomeni Quintet
- 12:00pm - 1:15pm: New Generation Jazz Futures
- 9:30am - 10:30am: Create Music Presents The Brighton and Hove Youth Bigband Salsa Class.
Rough Trade Record Store
- 8:00pm - 8:30pm: Finn Rees
- 6:00pm - 6:30pm: Ill Considered
- 5:30pm - 6:00pm: Rosie Frater-Taylor
- 4:40pm - 5:10pm: Alice Russell
Green King Stage
- 6:30pm: Ela Southgate and Matt Wall
- 4:45pm: Charlie Miller
- 3:00pm: Adriana Lord and Pedro Enrique Medina
Jazz Lounge
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm: Ruth Fisher Live on One Jazz
- 4:30pm - 6:00pm: Chris and Jez Live on One Jazz
- 3:30pm - 4:30pm: Funk Soul Brothers ICW Jane Cornwell
- 10:50am - 11:50am: A Special Relationship? Trump and Starmer Arm in Arm? (featuring Tim Shipman, Sarah Baxter, Anand Menon and Leslie Vinjamuri
- 9:30am - 10:30am: Sunday Newspapers (with Michael Crick, Adam Vaugne, Rob Burley and Rachel Wearmouth)
South Supremium
- 8:00pm - 1:00am: Platform B Takover
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm: Mark Johnson
What is the weather forecast for Love Supreme 2024?
Pack for both eventualities in terms of rain and shine, according to the Met Office’s outlook for the area over the weekend.
“The coming weekend is likely to be rather cool and showery, particularly so on Saturday although the most frequent showers are likely to be reserved for the northwest of the country. Plenty of dry weather with sunny spells in between the showers. Into the following week, further cloud and rain-bearing weather systems are likely to move across the UK, accompanied by stronger winds at times in the west.”
“However, there are tentative signs that following the early part of next week, conditions may begin to gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time. This particularly so across eastern parts, with temperatures more widely trending back up to average and then potentially above average as the week progresses.”
Weather forecast for each day of Love Supreme 2024
- Friday June 5 2024: Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime (17°c/13°c.)
- Saturday June 6 2024: Light showers changing to sunny by late morning (19°c/10°c.)
- Sunday June 7 2024: Sunny changing to light showers by late morning (18°c/11°c.)
Are there any tickets left for Love Supreme 2024?
There are still some tickets left to this weekend’s event, if the line-up and late nights at the festival are something you’re interested in for the week ahead; those ticketing options are still available now through See Tickets.
