Leeds Festival 2025 Saturday: Your set times and stage clashes for the second day at Bramham Park
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Hozier, Chappell Roan and Bloc Party are among the names performing on the main stage at Bramham Park this evening.
- There are also sets to be performed by AJ Tracey, Nemzzz and The Royston Club across the festival site.
- But what time is everyone set to perform, and what are the major set clashes set to take place on Leeds Festival Saturday?
Good morning once again, campers!
It’s your second full day at Bramham Park, as Leeds Festival continues for another year - and tonight marks the debut main stage performance of one of pop’s most heralded new young voices, Chappell Roan.
Roan is set to perform shortly before tonight’s headline act, Hozier, but don’t let the timing of her set fool you; this is very much going to be a double-headliner evening with huge anticipation around the ‘Good Luck, Babe’ singer, making what has been announced as her first major UK festival debut as part of Reading and Leeds.
The distinctly guitar-centric day on the main stage also includes performances from The Kooks, Bloc Party and The Royston Club, while hip-hop fans can get their fix today over at the Chevron Stage, with AJ Tracey set to headline that area, alongside performances from Nemzzz, Rudim3ntal and a touch of punk in the form of Soft Play to break up the proceedings.
But who are you going to have to forgo today in order to catch the full sets from the performers taking to the stage?
Here’s all your set times and stage clashes on Day 2 of Leeds Festival 2025!
Leeds Festival 2025 - set times and stages for Saturday August 23
All information is correct as of writing
Main Stage
- 12:00 - 12:25: Red Rum Club
- 12:40 - 13:10: Alessi Rose
- 13:30 - 14:00: The Royston Club
- 14:25 - 15:25: Bloc Party
- 15:50 - 16:30: Wallows
- 16:55 - 17:45: The Kooks
- 18:40 - 20:10: Chappell Roan
- 21:10 - 22:50: Hozier
Chevron Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: Good Health! Good Wealth
- 12:35 - 13:05: Charlotte Plank
- 13:25 - 13:55: Badger
- 14:15 - 14:55: Nemzzz
- 15:20 - 16:05: Still Woozy
- 16:25 - 17:10: Soft Play
- 17:40 - 18:40: Rudim3ntal
- 20:10 - 21:10: AJ Tracey
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: Any Young Mechanic
- 12:50 - 13:20: Glixen
- 13:40 - 14:10: jasmine.4.t
- 14:30 - 15:00: Been Stellar
- 15:20 - 15:50: Sofia Isella
- 16:10 - 16:40: Snayx
- 17:20 - 17:50: The Linda Lindas
- 18:10 - 18:40: Heatworms
- 20:05 - 20:40: Mannequin Pussy
- 21:05 - 21:45: High Vis
- 21:10 - 22:50: The Chats
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12:00 - 12:25: Girl Group
- 12:55 - 13:20: ENNA
- 13:50 - 14:15: Charles
- 14:45 - 15:10: Phoebe Green
- 16:35 - 17:00: Artio
- 17:30 - 17:55: overpass
- 18:25 - 18:50: Jack Dean
- 19:20 - 19:45: Ashley Singh
- 20:15 - 20:40: Chanel Yates
Reload Stage
- 12:00 - 14:00: Aki Oke
- 14:00 - 15:00: Scruz
- 15:30 - 17:00: Tommy Villiers
- 17:00 - 18:30: Daisy
- 18:30 - 20:00: Saint Ludo
- 20:00 - 21:30: T-Lex
- 21:30 - 23:00: Gentlemens Club
LS23
- 22:00 - 23:15: Daisy
- 23:15 - 00:30: Badger
- 00:30 - 01:45: Secret Set TBA
- 01:45 - 03:00: Disrupta
Reload After Hours
- 23:00 - 00:30: C100
- 00:30 - 03:00: DJ Battle
Piccadilly Party
- 22:00 - 23:00: Beefy Melons
- 23:00 - 00:00: Eddie Kerr
- 00:00 - 01:00: Fuzz Club
- 01:00 - 02:00: Danny Oliver
- 02:00 - 03:00: Rachel Hume
- 03:00 - 04:00: DOKTORED
- 04:00 - 05:00: HOLLAND
- 05:00 - 06:00: Beefy Melons
What set clashes are taking place today at Leeds Festival?
Another difficult day regarding set clashes; the following performances will see either a small overlap or a significant portion of the set clashing with one of these performances currently:
- 21:10 - 22:50: Hozier (Main Stage) vs. Gentlemens Club (Reload Stage) vs. The Chats (Festival Republic Stage)
- 20:10 - 21:10: AJ Tracey (Chevron Stage) vs. Hozier (Main Stage) vs. T-Lex (Reload Stage)
- 18:40 - 20:10: Chappell Roan (Main Stage) vs. Saint Ludo (Reload Stage) vs. Mannequin Pussy (Festival Republic Stage)
- 16:55 - 17:45: The Kooks (Main Stage) vs. Soft Play (Chevron Stage) vs. The Linda Lindas (Festival Republic Stage)
Scottish rock giants Biffy Clyro are hitting the road in 2026 with a major UK and European tour—and VIP and hospitality tickets are now on sale. Seat Unique is offering exclusive packages including premium seating, lounge access and fast-track entry, while general admission tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Whether you’re after the five-star experience or just want to see the band live, there are options to suit every fan.