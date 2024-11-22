Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a perfect watch for the weekend

Joy is based on the real-world story of Louise Joy Brown.

The British woman was the first baby to be born by IVF (in vitro fertilisation).

It is now a major motion picture from Netflix.

Netflix has just released a film based on the incredible real life story of the first baby to be born by IVF. Joy, dropping on the service on Friday November 22, tells the remarkable story of the birth of Louise Joy Brown.

If you weren’t around in 1978 or have just forgotten the headlines from the time, you might be wondering if such a heart-warming story could possibly be true. But, while it isn’t a documentary, Joy is based on the real world story and the culmination of a decade of work by surgeons, scientists, and embryologists.

Starring Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie and James Norton, Joy promises to be the perfect watch this weekend - especially since it is far too cold to go outside amid an arctic blast. Here’s all you need to know about the true story.

Is Netflix’s Joy based on a true story?

The new British movie releasing on Netflix is inspired by the amazing real-life story of Louise Joy Brown. The streaming giant explains: “Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first “test-tube baby,” and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible.

“The film is told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering IVF. The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realise their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them.”

Born at Oldham General Hospital on July 25 1978, Louise was the first human to have been born after conception by in vitro fertilisation experiment (IVF). Attempts had been made previously, but she was the first successful birth.

Was Louise Joy Brown a ‘test-tube’ baby?

At the time of her birth, Louise was dubbed a ‘test-tube’ baby by the press - a term which you may have heard in the years after. But it is actually a bit of a misnomer because her IVF conception takes place in a petri dish and not a test-tube - although that is a much catchier name.

What happened to Louise Joy Brown?

The world’s first IVF baby is still alive and she went on to get married in 2004. Louise had her first son in 2006, who was conceived naturally.

Her sister Natalie was born four years later in 1982 - also by IVF. Natalie entered the record books herself, becoming the first person born by IVF to conceive naturally when she gave birth in 1999.

Louise’s parents Lesley and John Brown have both died.

Did the IVF team win a Nobel Prize?

The birth of Louise Joy Brown was hailed as one of the “most remarkable” medical breakthroughs of the 20th century, which sounds like grounds to be eligible for a Nobel Prize - the most prestigious award in the world of science. Robert Edwards did receive the Nobel for Physiology or Medicine in 2010, but he was the only one of the team to get it.

But that is not because Patrick Steptoe or Jean Purdy were stubbed, it was just an unfortunate twist of timing. The Nobel Prize cannot be awarded posthumously and unfortunately Jean passed in 1985 and Patrick died in 1988.

