Jazz man John Law brings quartet to the Underground

The NC Jazz season is back at Royal & Derngate next Friday when John Law’s Re-Creations Quartet headline the Underground Studio.

The Re-Creations Quartet is pianist Law’s latest project, playing accessible, melodic music featuring songs from the worlds of jazz and pop.

Alongside jazz standards, the quartet plays inventive and stylish arrangements by The Beatles, Sting, Radiohead, Adele and Daft Punk among others, reworking pop classics such as Fields of Gold and Norwegian Wood.

Law originally embarked on a career as a concert pianist before switching to jazz and contemporary composition.

Known for his acclaimed Congregation trio, he has a richly deserved reputation as one of Europe’s most imaginative and versatile jazz pianists /composers.

He has worked with the likes of Tim Garland, Evan Parker and Andy Sheppard, appeared at more than 50 different festivals worldwide and released more than 25 CDs.

The Quartet features Parliamentary Jazz Award winner Sam Crockatt on saxophones, double bass player James Agg and drummer Billy Weir.

John Law’s Re-Creations Quartet headline on Friday, October 19 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 before fees via 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk