Thunderbolts is available to watch at home - but can you find it on Disney Plus yet? 🦸‍♂️

Thunderbolts is set to be available at home very soon.

The Marvel film was released in cinemas two months ago.

But will it be available on Disney Plus?

Thunderbolts might have brought together a team of unlikely heroes - but they quickly won the hearts of many Marvel fans. Old faces from previous films returned for the superhero blockbuster this spring.

It might be hard to believe but the film was first released in cinemas two months ago. If you loved the movie - or simply missed out on it - you might be wondering when you can watch it at home.

Fortunately, the film is available to buy on digital download from popular stories like Prime Video and Apple TV right now. But can you watch it on Disney Plus yet?

When is Thunderbolts available at home?

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | MARVEL STUDIOS

The 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe landed in cinemas back in May. It stars the likes of Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Sebastian Stan - reprising their roles from previous films.

Thunderbolts finally will be available to watch at home from today (July 1). It is available for purchase as a digital download for £19.99 - or it can be rented for £15.99.

The physical DVD and Blu-Ray release is scheduled for Monday, August 4, according to Amazon UK’s website. However, Rolling Stones reported that it will release physically on July 29.

Is Thunderbolts on Disney Plus yet?

The movie might be available to buy or rent at home, it still is not yet available to watch on Disney Plus. Expect further announcements on the release date in the coming weeks.

During the pandemic, Disney was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Captain America: Brave New World for example flew into cinemas on February 14 but didn’t release on the platform until May 28 - more than three months later.

Thunderbolts will probably follow a similar trend and likely not land on Disney Plus until after its physical release in late July/ early August.

