The full cast of I’m a Celebrity has been completed as the two late additions finally arrived. Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles made their entry into the jungle last night (November 21).

There is now a full cast of 12 campmates as we prepare to head into the second week of the show. ITV’s confirmed the schedule for this week and how late the episodes will end.

But with two extra celebs now taking part in the hit show, you might be wondering if there could be a new favourite. Danny Jones was the favourite before the show started - but what does Oddschecker’s latest odds say (as of November 21).

If you are thinking of placing a bet on I’m a Celebrity - please gamble responsibly. Visit Gamble Aware for all the latest advice.

1 . Jane Moore - 40/1 The Loose Women star has the longest odds right now, according to Oddschecker. She is 40/1 to be in the top three. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Melvin Odoom - 18/1 The Radio DJ currently has odds of 18/1 to make the final three. But a lot could shift as the show goes on. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

3 . Oti Mabuse - 9/1 The former Strictly Come Dancing professional (and multi-time winner) currently has odds of 9/1 for a top three finish on Oddschecker. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales