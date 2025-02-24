This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Celebrated DJ Pete Tong set to return to the scene of Ibiza Classic’s debut performance ten years later 🎶🎟⏺

Pete Tong’s celebrated Ibiza Classics turns 10 in 2025.

The DJ is set to celebrate the landmark anniversary with a four night residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Here’s how you can get tickets to the hallowed affair, along with his other tour dates in the UK in the next 12 months.

This spring, dance music icon Pete Tong will return to London for four special performances of his legendary Ibiza Classics show.

Marking its 10th anniversary, Tong will revisit the iconic Royal Albert Hall , where the live show first debuted in 2015.

Joining Tong on stage will be The Essential Orchestra , conducted by Jules Buckley, along with a stellar line-up of guest vocalists including Becky Hill, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, Jazzy, Clementine Douglas, and Barbara Tucker. A host of guest DJs, including Seth Troxler, Damian Lazarus, David Morales, and Paul Oakenfold, will also make appearances throughout the run.

Pete Tong and Ibiza Classics are set to return to the Royal Albert Hall in London for a four-night residency - the first since it's debut at the hallowed concert hall in 2015. | Getty Images

Reflecting on the experience of performing with a 65-piece orchestra for the first time, Tong shared: “It’s like you’ve driven a sports car your whole life, then suddenly you’re in Formula One.”

He continued, “I’m thrilled and inspired to be going back to where we started Ibiza Classics at the Royal Albert Hall. That’s where the magic happened. The atmosphere created that first night is why we’re still here ten years on... It’s a very special place.”

The new dates come in addition to the already announced tour schedule Pete Tong announced in late 2024, with the superstar DJ to perform in Brighton, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester and Birmingham throughout 2025.

Where is Pete Tong bringing Ibiza Classics 2025 to the United Kingdom?

Clubland comes to the following venues on the following dates with Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics 2025:

Where can I get tickets to Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics when it tours the UK?

Pres-sale tickets

Those who have access to previous booker’s pre-sale outlets will be able to pick up tickets to the new London dates from February 27 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for the Royal Albert Hall performances are set to go on sale through Ticketmaster on February 28 2025 , while tickets to the other performances on the Ibiza Classics tour are currently available through the ticketing outlet .

