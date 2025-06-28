Can the Young Lions win the U21 Euros once again? 🦁⚽

The Young Lions are in another European final.

Lee Carsley’s team are the defending champions.

But how can you watch the U21 Euros conclusion at home?

England are on the hunt for European glory once again - after making it to the final of the U21 Euros in Slovakia. The Young Lions won the previous iteration of the tournament two summers ago.

Lee Carsley’s men have overcome Spain and the Netherlands so far in the knockout stages. The team will be hoping to make it back-to-back tournament successes in just a matter of hours - but face a stern test in Germany U21s.

Viewers in the UK have been able to follow the tournament on TV since it began on June 11, in a major change. But which channel is the final on?

How to watch the U21 Euros final on TV?

Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring for England U21s | TOMAS BENEDIKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

The Young Lions quest for further glory will see them face Germany once again - having lost to them in the final game of the group stages. The Tehelné pole stadium in Bratislava will be hosting the action today (June 28).

Channel 4 picked up coverage of the full tournament this summer - having shown the 2023 final live. It has broadcast matches across both its main channel as well as its titular on demand platform and on More4.

The final this evening will also be live on Channel 4/ 4HD. It can also be watched as it happens on the broadcaster’s catch-up service (formerly called 4oD/ All4).

What time is the U21 Euros final on TV?

Coverage of the final is set to begin on Channel 4 at 7.30pm - with kick-off due to take place 30 minutes like at 8pm GMT (9pm local time). The broadcast is scheduled to run until 10.20pm, although if the match goes to extra-time and penalties that will also be included.

Who is on commentary for the match?

Jules Breach presents and she will be joined in the studio by Jermain Defoe and Conor Coady. They will be on hand to break down the match and provide analysis in the build-up, at half-time and following the match.

The commentary team will be Steve Bower and Joe Hart. The former England goalkeeper has received plenty of praise for his commentary in previous games.

