There is a final bit of I’m a Celebrity action in 2024 📺

I’m a Celebrity’s companion show has been resurrected for 2024.

Rebranded as Unpacked, it gives fans an extra helping from the jungle.

It has run throughout the 2024 series - and there will be an episode after the final.

The I’m a Celebrity fans who want more action from the jungle after the final can tune into a companion show tonight. The top three will battle it out to be crowned the next king or queen of the jungle on December 8.

ITV announced that voting is already open - so make sure you go and back your favourite. The bookies have named the likely winner and it is a long time favourite.

But after the final concludes on ITV1 and the winner is crowned, you can get one final helping of action from the jungle. Because for the 2024 series, I’m a Celebrity has a companion show - and here’s all you need to know:

What time is I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked on?

(L-R) I'm a Celebrity Unpacked hosts Kemi Rodgers, Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson. Photo: ITV | ITV

The companion show to ITV1’s beloved reality series has been airing directly after the conclusion of the main episode each night. And the same is true for the final of I’m a Celeb.

Unpacked will start at 10.40pm, just after the conclusion of 2024's trip to the jungle. If you want to see and hear more from the winner, you will want to tune in.

How to watch I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked?

The companion show airs on ITV2 and can also be watched live on ITVX - the broadcaster’s on demand service. All you have to do is switch over the channel to ITV2 at the conclusion of I’m a Celebrity on ITV1 and you’ll be able to catch all the action.

Unpacked will run for an hour on Sunday December 8 - including adverts. It starts at 10.40pm and finishes at 11.40pm.

Who hosts I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked?

The companion show is hosted by jungle star Joel Dommett alongside Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers and reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson. It has been running throughout the whole of the I’m a Celebrity series in 2024.

It is the latest version of an I’m a Celeb companion series - which has previously been branded under such names as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Now! and I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp in prior years.

The programme was cancelled in January 2020 and an online only spin-off aired for the first season in Wales, but didn’t return for 2021. I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked debuted in 2024 and it has featured behind the scenes gossip with unseen clips, exclusive interviews and more throughout.

