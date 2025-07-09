This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The ever entertaining Horrible Histories Live on Stage celebrates 20 years by hitting the road in 2026

Horrible Histories Live on Stage are hitting the road in early 2026.

Their brand new show is set to celebrate two decades of performances, with what is set to be a very ‘unique’ theatrical experience.

Here’s where the new show is touring in the new year and when you can get tickets to attend the events.

Horrible Histories Live on Stage celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and to commemorate two decades of theatrical fun are set for a brand new live show in 2026.

Set to tour the UK from January, this unique theatrical experience is penned by the original TV series' writers, Ben Ward and Claire Wetton, ensuring the authentic Horrible Histories humour and historical mayhem.

Guiding the show on stage will be none other than Richie Webb, the mastermind behind all the smash-hit songs from the television show, taking the lead as the Horrible Histories song master.

The concert plunges audiences into a hilarious predicament when William Shakespeare is tasked with creating the "greatest show on earth." A formidable challenge even for the Bard, things quickly spiral out of control with chaotic interference from monstrous monarchs like Henry VIII, Queen Victoria, and Boudica.

The antics escalate further with the appearance of Death, as historical figures Napoleon and Cleopatra also vie for power, alongside the ever-present Loo Man!

Promising an evening of sensational TV songs performed by a live band, the show will also feature special guest appearances from familiar faces like Charles II and Dick Turpin, not to mention a boisterous crew of Vikings.

Where is Horrible Histories - The Concert touring in 2026?

The award-winning Horrible Histories Live on Stage have announced a 20th anniversary celebration tour set to take place from January 2026. | Provided

You can catch the all-new production in the new year when it tours the following locations on the following dates:

January 23 2026: Hippodrome, Darlington

January 24 2026: Hippodrome, Darlington

January 30 2026: Beacon, Bristol

January 31 2026: Beacon, Bristol

February 1 2026: Millennium Centre, Cardiff

February 6 2026: Opera House, Manchester

February 7 2026: Opera House, Manchester

February 13 2026: Empire, Liverpool

February 14 2026: Empire, Liverpool

February 17 2026: Royal Festival Hall, London

February 20 2026: Alexandra, Birmingham

February 21 2026: Alexandra, Birmingham

February 27 2026: Milton Keynes Theatre

February 28 2026: Milton Keynes Theatre

March 1 2026: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

March 8 2026: City Hall, Sheffield

March 13 2026: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

March 14 2026: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

March 15 2026: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

March 20 2026: Theatre Royal, Glasgow

March 21 2026: Theatre Royal, Glasgow

March 29 2026: Concert Hall, Nottingham

April 2 2026: Mayflower, Southampton

April 3 2026: Mayflower, Southampton

April 4 2026: Mayflower, Southampton

April 6 2026: Barbican, York

April 7 2026: Barbican, York

April 9 2026: Concert Hall, Brighton

April 10 2026: Concert Hall, Brighton

April 17 2026: Empire, Sunderland

April 18 2026: Empire, Sunderland

When can I get tickets to Horrible Histories - The Concert?

General ticket sales for Horrible Histories - The Concert will be available from 9am BST on July 9 2025 through both Birmingham Stage or Ticketmaster UK.

Will you be going to see the new production, or have you been to one of the live Horrible Histories show before? Let us know your thoughts on this recent tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.