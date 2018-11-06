Holidays AREN’T coming to Northampton as Coca Cola explain Christmas truck tour snub

The famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be embarking on its annual UK tour for the festive season but will not be coming to Northampton this year.

The huge red truck, made famous in the soft drink giant’s ultra festive TV adverts, has rolled into Northampton on a number of occasion over the years.

There was much excitement surrounding the announcement of the venues the truck will be visiting that was published by Coca-Cola on Tuesday morning on its official website.

But Northampton was not on the list, much to the disappointment of people across the town and beyond who visit to see the iconic red illuminated truck each year.

We asked Coca-Cola why the truck would not be coming to Northampton this year and a company spokesman explained a change of approach.

“We try to cover as much of the country as we can but unfortunately we can’t visit every town and city,” a Coca-Cola spokesman told the Chron.

“We update the route every year, making sure we visit locations which are easily accessible from the surrounding areas. This year we are spending longer in each location, allowing those in nearby areas more time to travel to their nearest truck.”

The nearest venues for people from Northampton look to be Peterborough, Watford and Birmingham.

Full list of venues and dates for the visit of the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck:

Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November: Silverburn Centre, Glasgow (G53 6AG)

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 November: Princesshay, Exeter (EX1 1QA)

Sunday 11 November: Tesco Extra, Rutherglen (G73 1NY)

Tuesday 13 November: ASDA, Taunton (TA1 2AN)

Wednesday 14 November: Tesco, Newcastle Upon Tyne (NE3 2FP)

Thursday 15 and Friday 16 November: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth (NE61 1NS)

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Queen Street City Centre, Cardiff (CF10 2HQ)

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Fox Valley, Sheffield (S36 2AB)

Wednesday 21 November: Tesco, Swansea (SA7 9RD)

Wednesday 21 November: Asda Pudsey, Leeds (LS28 6AR)

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough (DN21 2NA)

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol (BS34 5DG)

Wednesday 28 November: ASDA Eastlands, Manchester (M11 4BD)

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Doncaster (DN4 5PJ)

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Pier Approach, Bournemouth (BH2 5AA)

Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 December: Serpentine Green, Peterborough (PE7 8BE)

Thursday 6 and Friday 7 December: Victoria Retail Park, Nottingham (NG4 2PE)

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December: Jingle Bell Ball, London (SE10 0DX)

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Queensferry (CH5 1TP)

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Watford (WD24 7RT)

Wednesday 12 December: Tesco, Borehamwood (WD6 1JG)

Thursday 13 December: Tesco, Sutton Coldfield (B73 6RB)

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: East Side Green, Birmingham (B5 5JY)

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: Valley Retail & Leisure Park, Croydon (CR0 4YJ)