This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Heritage Live’s season of summer events gets a little more theatrical with their latest announcement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heritage Live have revealed their latest musical act performing as part of 2025’s season of shows.

Pet Shop Boys will be bringing their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live Show to Sandringham Estate this summer.

The group are set to be supported by Scissor Sisters, who’ll be fresh off their own reunion tour.

Heritage Live , the incredible curated series of events taking place at Sandringham Estate over the summer, have just revealed their latest act - Pet Shop Boys .

The celebrated duo will be bringing their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live show to the royal estate, with the tour having earned incredible plaudits from fans and critics during previous tour dates, cultivating what has been called “an original style of pop musical theatre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun doesn’t stop there though, with the announcement also revealing that supporting the hallowed ‘80s act comes Scissor Sisters , who themselves are set to ride again with a UK tour taking place shortly before their appearance at Sandringham Estate.

Pet Shop Boys will be bringing their Dreamworld live show to Sandringham Estate this summer - with support from Scissor Sisters. | Provided

Speaking about the latest event as part of Heritage Live Festivals, Giles Cooper OBE from the organisation revealed how “thrilled” they are to have Pet Shop Boys performing as part of this year’s events: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to have them perform at one of our events at some point, but for the stars to have aligned to make it happen at the spectacular Royal Estate will make this show absolutely, awesome!

And… having Scissor Sisters as special guests will make this one of those nights that we will never forget for the rest of our lives!”

When are Pet Shop Boys and Scissor Sisters performing at Sandringham Estate?

The pair will be performing at Sandringham Estate on August 14 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get tickets to see Pet Shop Boys and Scissor Sisters performing at Sandringham Estate?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to AXS affiliates or those who pre-register their interest in pre-sale tickets through the Pet Shop Boys ticketing link can gain access to tickets from March 26 2025 at 9am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from March 28 2025 at 9am GMT through AXS and Ticketmaster .

What are the tour dates for Scissor Sisters’ upcoming UK tour?

Those looking for a little warm-up by virtue of seeing Scissor Sisters on their UK show before the Heritage Live performance can still do just that, with the band performing on the following dates as part of their UK tour:

Tickets for these dates are currently still available through Ticketmaster UK .

For a full overview of the events taking place at Sandringham Estate as part of Heritage Live, visit the season’s official website or pick up tickets for all the events through Ticketmaster UK.