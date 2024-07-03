American rock legends Heart postpone their tour including UK dates for medical reasons - can you get a refund?
- UK rock band Heart have announced a “pause” to their UK tour
- The move comes as singer Ann Wilson is set to undergo a medical procedure for cancer
- But with the shows being “paused” rather than cancelled, are refunds available?
Heart has announced that due to medical issues, they are “pausing” their world tour, including dates in the United Kingdom later this year.
Taking to social media overnight, the band revealed that the singer Ann Wilson is set to undergo “ a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure” for cancer, writing to fans “As of today, Heart’s Royal Flush tour is postponed for medical reasons.”
“Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honouring the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks.”
In a separate post on May 29 2024, when the band revealed a postponement of the European leg of the tour, Wilson took to social media to write “I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann.”
Where was Heart meant to be performing in the United Kingdom?
Heart’s “paused” performances in the United Kingdom are as follows:
- July 3 2024: Utlita Arena, Birmingham.
- July 5 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.
- July 8 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds.
- July 9 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow.
Where can I get a refund for the postponed Heart UK Tour?
That might be an issue; although the band have postponed the tour, meaning that there is an option to reschedule those dates, the group have not outright cancelled their shows - which might be a bug to bear with Ticketmaster for example.
However, the ticketing agency has listed the shows as “cancelled” rather than postponed, their refund policy should honour your request if the new dates cannot be accommodated.
Those with tickets should already have an email from the company but if not, your best port of call is to go back to Ticketmaster or the ticket agents you used to discuss your refund options.
