The magic of the wizarding world is set to come to the small screen very soon. Harry Potter is being rebooted as a TV series for HBO - the home of Game of Thrones.

A major casting development emerged last week as an actor was reported to be in “final negotiations” to play Dumbledore. While open casting calls went out last year.

Gambling.com have named the favourites to play key roles in the Harry Potter TV series. It includes an Oscar-winner and other major names.

1 . John Lithgow - Dumbledore According to reports John Lithgow has agreed a deal to become Dumbledore. He is also the favourite for the role via Gambling.com - which has him at 4/6. | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

2 . Cillian Murphy - Voldermort The Oscar-winner is being backed to appear in the rebooted TV series. Gambling.com has him at 4/7 to play Lord Voldermort and 8/11 to play Professor Quirrell. | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

3 . Brett Goldstein - Hagrid The Ted Lasso actor is the favourite to play Hagrid in the reboot, according to Gambling.com. The site is offering odds of 5/6 on him securing the role. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BFI