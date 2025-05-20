Good Morning Britain is being extended in 2026 in a major overhaul 😱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good Morning Britain to be extended by 30 minutes every day.

ITV is overhauling its daytime TV schedule in 2026.

But what will be changing?

Good Morning Britain is about to undergo the biggest change in its 11-years on TV. ITV has announced huge new plans for its daytime television schedule from early 2026.

Next year is set to be quite the year for the broadcaster with a shake-up of its soaps also set from January. Emmerdale and Coronation Street will also be crossing over for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV has confirmed that it will be overhauling its daily schedule and it will impact Good Morning Britain and Lorraine. Here’s all you need to know:

Good Morning Britain set for massive change in 2026.

Good Morning Britain will be extended in 2026 | Ray Burmiston/ ITV

They say you can’t have too much of a good thing and ITV looks set to put that to the test. GMB is going to last for at least an extra 30 minutes each day from January 2026.

It will run from 6am to 9.30am daily - and from 6am to 10am on many occasions. The broadcaster has also announced that it will be produced by ITV News at ITN after the switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will see ITV move all its national news gathering into one hub, with Good Morning Britain benefitting from the “journalistic and production resources already in place for national news bulletins”, according to the broadcaster.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, explained the changes: “Daytime is a really important part of what we do, and these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust as well generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres.

“These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output and to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”

The expanded Good Morning Britain will continue its mix of news, interviews, debate and competitions while allowing for the inclusion of more regional news, more agenda-setting investigations and exclusives and more reporting on and analysis of the biggest stories of the day around the UK and the world, according to ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine and Loose Women set for changes in 2026

Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will continue to be produced by ITV Studios and will be broadcast from a new location in central London, the broadcaster said. However it did say that ITV Studios is consulting with its Daytime teams about a proposal that from 2026 would see the three editorially distinct shows produced by one team sharing resources and operations.

In ITV’s 2026 Daytime schedule, Lorraine will run from 9.30am-10am, on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year. During the weeks Lorraine is not on air, Good Morning Britain will run from 6am to 10am.

This Morning will remain in its 10am-12.30pm slot on weekdays throughout the year, while Loose Women will be in the 12.30-1.30pm slot, again on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year - the schedule it occupied for over a decade until 2016.

Kevin Lygo added: “I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off screen in our Daytime production teams, and we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year, and support them through this transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Daytime has been a core element of ITV’s schedule for over 40 years and these changes will set ITV up to continue to bring viewers award winning news, views and discussion as we enter our eighth decade.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.