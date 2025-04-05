Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gladiators is back with the second semi-final of 2025

Gladiators is back after a surprise rest week.

It is time for the second semi-final.

But when will the episode start?

After a rest week, Gladiators is back and it is time for the second semi-final. The beloved family-favourite returns to the small screen in a matter of hours.

More contenders will be vying for a place in the 2025 final of Gladiators. See why the show wasn’t on last weekend.

But when will Gladiators return to our TV screens? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Gladiators on TV today?

Apollo getting ready for the Gauntlet challenge in Gladiators, on BBC One. Photo: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd | BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

The second semi-final of 2025 is set to start at 5.50pm this evening (April 5). It is scheduled to run for around an hour and will finish at 6.50pm.

How to watch Gladiators series 2?

It is being broadcast live on BBC One/ One HD once again this weekend. It will also be available on catch-up via iPlayer if you can’t watch it live.

Why was Gladiators not on last weekend?

The show took a bit of a surprise break after the first of the 2025 semi-finals last month. After the first set of finalists were confirmed, the show was removed from the schedule on March 29.

The change was due to the BBC having live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-finals, with one of the matches airing during Gladiators usual time slot. It is not the first time that the show has been moved around by the Beeb this season - with live sports including the Six Nations causing disruption.

Gladiators will not air on BBC One this week in a big change to Saturday night schedules. | BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Graeme Hunter

What to expect from Gladiators this week?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Tensions rise between Legend and Viper, causing a scrap in the arena. The Gladiators face mixed fortunes on the duel podium, and a spectacular performance on the Eliminator sees a new record set for the quickest time ever.”

