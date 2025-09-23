The Great British Bake Off will be back with a brand new theme this week. The bakers are being sent back-to-school - to face the judgement of Mr Hollywood and Mrs Leith.

It means one more of the amateurs will face being ‘expelled’ from the famous tent. Find out what challenges they will face - as cake and custard is back on the menu.

Out of the original 12 bakers who stepped into the tent back at the beginning of series 16, three have already been eliminated. See who has left so far, before episode 4 airs tonight (September 23).

1 . Aaron - London 38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

2 . Iain - Belfast 29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

3 . Jasmine - London Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she's not in hospital placements, Jasmine's likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team.