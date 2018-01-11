Gary Delaney visits Northamptonshire

Funhouse Comedy will be bringing their first nights of laughter of the year to Blisworth and Towcester on Thursday, January 25.

The night at The Walnut Tree Inn sees Ignacio Lopez, Gary Delaney, Alex Hylton and Barry Dodds appear, while both Lopez and Delaney will perform at Towcester with Pete Phillipson and Pete Teckman.

Topping the bill at the Blisworth pub is Spaniard/Welshman Ignacio Lopez with his unique brand of sarcastic observations and witty lines.

He gives his audience a taste of what it’s like to be the outsider, explaining cultural differences with hilarious results.

Opening the night will be Gary Delaney a regular guest on TV’s Mock The Week, who has appeared on Live at The Apollo and is also a writer for TV, radio and other comedians.

He was the only stand-up to have two of his jokes named in the top ten gags at 2010’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Well known for his taut, brilliant one-liners, Gary Delaney is very much in demand on the comedy circuit.

The large quantity of his quick-fire gags leaves his audiences struggling to remember them all.

Completing the line-up at Blisworth is the amiable and modest Alex Hylton, who captivates the room with his mix of witticisms and laid-back anecdotes while compere for the night is Barry Dodds.

Appearing in Towcester is Pete Phillipson. Originally from Lincolnshire but based in Manchester, he has been building a name for himself on the circuit as a very funny act over the last few years, mixing fast-paced observations and routines with wonderful characterisations.

Compere for the night will be Pete Teckman who has won an award at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Tickets for the show at The Walnut Tree Inn at Blisworth are £10 if booked in advance. The doors open at 8pm and the entertainment starts at 8.30pm

Tickets for the show at Towcester Mill Brewery cost £15 with the doors opening at 7pm for an 8pm start.

For more details about the events or to book tickets in advance visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

