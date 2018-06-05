Foxton Festival aims to be King King for the day

Live entertainment from toe tapping musicians and a wide selection of food and drink will be on the bill at the Foxton Festival taking place later this month.

This summer sees the festival return for its ninth year and with two absolutely jam packed days, visitors of all ages will be spoilt for choice from the moment the gates open at 10am on Saturday, June 16.

The 2018 music line-up is extensive, offering more than 30 local, national and international acts. Set against the historic backdrop of Foxton Locks, organisers anticipate recordbreaking attendance. Trading boats on the canal and locks will be dressed for the occasion, creating a scenic display for passers-by and festival goers alike.

Crowds can take their pick from two epic sound stages where they can enjoy a diverse range of entertainment including headliners.

These include King King (pictured), a Glasgow blues rock band, and The Rutles, a multi-million selling act from the creator of Spamalot, Bonzo Dog Band and Monty Python.

The arena events are bigger and better than ever and include Vander Super Heroes their breath-taking Wheel of Death, which rotates on a central axis with a cage at the end of each axial. The artists jump, juggle, skip and run in the specially designed, rotating cages high above the ground as the cages rotate faster and faster, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Foxton Festival is four legged friendly and will be giving proud pooches the opportunity to strut their stuff and compete in daily fun dog shows. With the judges on the hunt to find Leicestershire’s most paw-fect pet, expect the competition to be fierce.

The festival will also feature more than 100 of the region’s finest artisans selling a wide range of goods.

Food and drink will play a big part and visitors have the choice to either settle into the large marquee bar offering a wide range of real ale, beers, cider, wine or visit the prosecco and cocktail bar.

The expansive food village offers a wide range delicious meals and snacks - guaranteed to delight and tantalise the taste buds.

To find out more about the day out and to book tickets visit www.foxtonlocksfestival.co.uk