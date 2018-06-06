Final chance to get tickets for Kelmarsh Country Show

This week marks the final chance people have to save money on tickets to Kelmarsh Country Show.

The popular event will run at Kelmarsh Hall on Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17, and visitors can save up to 20 per cent by booking their tickets in advance.

There will also be the added benefit of avoiding the queues too, with advance ticket holders able to go straight through to the ticket checking gate and into the showground.

Kelmarsh Country Show boasts a comprehensive itinerary for the whole family, including a jam-packed Realtree Main Arena schedule, gundog handling, clay shooting, falconry as well as more than 200 exhibition stands, picnic areas, children’s entertainment, a food festival, craft and antiques fairs and lots of live music.

The latest date for purchasing advanced tickets is noon on Wednesday, June 13, after which you can’t buy them in advance.

Full price tickets, which cost £15, will be available at the entrance each day of the show.

For further information about the country show, visit www.kelmarshcountryshow.co.uk