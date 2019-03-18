Enjoy VIP access at the Kelmarsh Country Show

A brand new members-only enclosure at this year’s Kelmarsh Country Show will offer VIP access to visitors this Easter for the first time.

A private bar, premium toilets and the best view of the Realtree Main Arena are just some of the added benefits on offer for members at the event in the grounds of Kelmarsh Hall.

Also new for 2019 at the show, which aims to showcase the best in country life, are a host of interactive animal displays, a cookery demonstration zone and a craft tent.

“The all-new Members Enclosure promises a real treat for all those who sign up with an abundance of features that will go a long way to ensure your weekend is as enjoyable and comfortable as possible,” says Nathan White, marketing manager at Countryman Fairs, which runs a number of award-winning events across the UK.

“Along with access into the Kelmarsh Country Show, members can enjoy forward parking and access to the enclosure, which offers both indoor and outdoor seating as well as superb views of the arena.

“For those wanting to dine with us, breakfast and lunch can be offered as an added extra too; the perfect stop-off for those wanting to sit back and catch up over some good food.”

The Kelmarsh Country Show, which takes place on Sunday, 21 April, and Monday, 22 April, boasts a family-inspired line-up of fun activities, live demonstrations, have-a-go features and sporting championship qualifiers, as well as the chance to browse more than 200 stalls selling country-inspired goods.

A live performance from the Red Devil Parachute Display Team tops the bill in the Realtree Main Arena, along with jaw-dropping stunts from the Squibb Motocross Stunt team, a strongman competition and a spectacular fire show.

Kelmarsh welcomes its new Interactive Arena too, with displays by Ridgeside Falconry and Gamegoer Gundogs, the Little Nippers terrier show, the K9 Quackers sheepdog and duck herding display and a superb hound parade to entertain the little ones. Elsewhere, a dedicated kids’ zone offers younger children everything from face-painting, balloon-modelling and circus whizz fun, to a giant games arena, ferret racing, a mini farm and much more.

And foodies will love the new chefs’ demo area, which will be home to professional chefs Rachel Green, Pete Gott, Jose Souto and Alan Coxon.

If you’re on the lookout for something different to entertain the whole family this Easter, the show also includes a new club tent offering crafts and rural pastimes to discover, a pet dog arena, lots of gundogs and a vintage section, as well as the return of the Folk Roots Festival.

If you’re interested in becoming a member, prices start at £30 for an adult one-day membership, while two-day membership costs £50.

For more information and to book tickets, see Kelmarsh Country Show.