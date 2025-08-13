Destination X is about to continue the journey - but who has had to pack their bags? 🚌

Destination X will be back on the road this week.

Rob Brydon hosts the BBC’s latest game show.

But who is still on the bus - and who has reached their final stop?

The wheels on the Destination X bus are set to go round and round again this week. It is back for another pair of episodes with new locations for players and audiences to guess.

Mixing the best parts of Race Across the World and The Traitors, the BBC’s new gameshow has captured the imagination of viewers - or at least it has for this one. It also gives people at home the chance to play along and try to guess where the contestants are, before revealing the location.

Destination X has taken the places to Paris, the Matterhorn, Munich and Salzburg so far. But where will they end up next - tune in on Wednesday and Thursday nights on BBC One.

Who has left Destination X so far?

Rob Brydon gets ready for take-off as the host of Destination X, the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The first episode proved to be particularly brutal as a number of players were culled before they could even reach the Destination X bus. Chloe-Anne, Ashvin and Claire were knocked out in the initial challenge.

Mahidi made it to the bus but decided to leave the bus voluntarily after one night, craving a home-cooked meal. Deborah was eliminated after being the player whose map guess was the furthest away, despite getting a clue for winning the box challenge.

The second episode saw just one player leave, after the five departures in episode one. Dawn was eliminated after her guess of the location was revealed to be the furthest away.

In the third episode, the eliminated players who didn’t get to board the bus had the chance to return. It saw James eliminated after going head-to-head with Ashvin for a spot.

There was still a trip to the map room to be had and Ben was eliminated after being misled about the location.

Participants on Destination X wear special X Goggles, which give them a glimpse of their surroundings, on the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

Episode four saw the players heading over the border into Austria for a Sound of Music themed challenge. Unfortunately, the Viennese Waltz got Chloe-Anne in a twist and she ended up going home - once again.

The full list before episode four on August 13 looks like this:

Mahidi - walked episode 1

Deborah - episode 1

Dawn - episode 2

James - episode 3

Ben - episode 3

Chole-Anne - episode 4 (having returned in episode 3)

Who is still in the cast of Destination X?

The show did initially feature 13 contestants, but after just four episo,des that has already been cut to seven with six people leaving so far. The players left in with a chance to win the life-changing £100,000 jackpot includes:

Ashvin, 23, London - Economics Graduate

Claire, 51, West Sussex - Retired Detective Sergeant

Daren - 58, London - Taxi Driver

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Nick - 35, Cornwall - Endurance Athlete

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

When is Destination X on next?

Unlike buses in the real world, Destination X is very reliable with its schedule. Episodes are broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday nights on BBC including today (August 13) and tomorrow (August 14).

It will be on BBC One/ HD from 9pm, following the latest episode of MasterChef. Destination X is also available to catch-up on via BBC iPlayer.

The Destination X bus takes participants across Europe in the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

Who is the host of Destination X on BBC?

Rob Brydon is the ‘gamemaster’ for the Beeb’s newest competition show. Destination X will premiere this evening and will broadcast two episodes per week, through to the end of August.

Speaking about the show, the host said: “I've never done a TV show on this scale before. I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other. It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World.

“The other thing that attracted me was the scale of it and being a part of a show as ambitious as this, with as huge a crew and as huge a team. I knew it would be a real challenge to see if I could steer that ship.”

He continued: “I don't want to give anything away but when they start out, they are very much in a team mentality, they are keen to remind me that they are a team - and then things evolve.”

Discussing what surprised him the most about the show, Rob Brydon added: “The surprising things were watching the relationships develop between the players. I say in the first episode it's all about alliances, but then ultimately only one person can win £100,000. So, it was watching the dynamic of the group change over the course of the series in ways that you didn't see coming.”

Where do you know the Destination X host from?

Rob Brydon is a name that needs no introduction, but we might as well do it anyways. The Welsh actor and comedian might be best known for playing Uncle Bryn (Bryn West) on the BBC’s Gavin and Stacey.

He played the character across all three of the original series as well as returning for the 2019 and 2024 Christmas specials. He also starred in The Trip films with Steve Coogan - the most recent of which as The Trip to Greece.

Rob also had a small role in the 2023 blockbuster film Barbie. He played Sugar Daddy Ken in the Margot Robbie movie.

