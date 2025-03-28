Death in Paradise BBC: will there be a series 15? Latest update

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Death in Paradise’s Don Gilet has offered an update on the show’s future 🌴
  • Death in Paradise will conclude its 14th series tonight.
  • Don Gilet has offered a tantalising update on the show’s future.
  • But what has he said about it?

Grab your bucket hat and your sun cream because another trip to Death in Paradise is on the horizon. The beloved long-running show will conclude its 14th series in a few hours, but a tantalising update on its future has emerged.

Don Gilet took over as the fish-out-of-water British detective in the Caribbean paradise of Saint-Marie in the 2024 Christmas special. He has since been at the helm for his first full season - which has seen DI Mervin Wilson looking for answers about his birth mother’s death.

Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter

See who else has joined the cast for 2025 - as some new faces have arrived in Saint-Marie. Find out where the show is filmed and if you can visit.

Forget the January blues, the new series of Death in Paradise is returning soon to BBC One and BBCiPlayer. Photo: Lou Denim/BBCForget the January blues, the new series of Death in Paradise is returning soon to BBC One and BBCiPlayer. Photo: Lou Denim/BBC
But will there be more Death in Paradise in the future? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be a Death in Paradise series 15?

The BBC has not yet officially announced the show will be back for a 15th season. However, star Don Gilet appeared on Lorraine earlier this year and revealed that they will be heading back to Guadalupe to film new episodes from April.

Radio Times reports that he said: “Unfortunately, it is about April time, end of April." After being quizzed about why it's unfortunate to escape to the sunshine for filming, Don clarified that he "just meant for the people I am going to leave".

BBC often waits until a show has finished its current series before making announcements on the future. Call the Midwife gave an update on its future after concluding its 14th season at the start of the month, for example.

The show’s spin-off Beyond Paradise also returns for its third season today (March 26). Find out more about that here.

