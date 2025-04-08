Disney has successfully revived Daredevil for a new hit show. Seven years after it was originally cancelled by Netflix, the beloved series has returned for a sequel show.

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock and he is joined by a number of other familiar faces - as well as a few new ones. The release time for the latest episode has been confirmed, find out more here.

Fans might be wondering how many episodes are left and Disney Plus has revealed the episode count for series one. And also offered an update on series two.

But who is in the cast of Daredevil: Born Again? See the new and old faces who appear in the show.

1 . Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/ Daredevil English actor Charlie Cox played Daredevil in the Netflix series - as well as in The Defenders - from 2015 to 2018. He returned as Matt Murdock in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in She-Hulk and Echo - and now is the lead in Daredevil: Born Again. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Vincent D'Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin The Netflix Daredevil show wouldn’t have been what it was without Vincent D’Onofrio’s towering performance as Wilson Fisk. Having returned to the MCU in Hawkeye and Echo, he is back for Daredevil: Born Again. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney Photo Sales

3 . Deborah Ann Woll - Karen Page Appearing throughout Netflix’ Daredevil - as well as in the crossover event The Defenders - Deborah Ann Woll is also returning for Daredevil: Born Again. She is once again playing Karen Page. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo Sales