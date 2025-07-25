This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Who is clashing with who ahead of Creamfields 2025 - and who are you going to pick if that’s the case?

The full list of set times and stage splits for Creamfields 2025 have been revealed.

Among the times, though, is a curious case of an act “To Be Announced.”

Here’s your itinerary for this year’s event and a look at some of the big set clashes set to take place this August Bank Holiday.

Creamfields 2025 is just around the corner, promising an electrifying bank holiday weekend for electronic music lovers!

From Thursday, August 21st, to Sunday, August 24th, the Daresbury estate in Cheshire will transform into a pulsating mecca of sound, featuring a monumental line-up spread across multiple, cutting-edge stages.

It’s another strong year for the beloved festival as some of the biggest names in dance music, including Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Chase & Status, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, and ANYMA, who will be delivering exclusive UK performances.

You can expect a diverse sonic journey, from the thunderous techno of Amelie Lens and Eric Prydz's legendary visual spectacles in the Steel Yard, to the vibrant house sounds of Fisher, Jamie Jones, and Sonny Fodera. Drum & bass enthusiasts will find their haven with giants like Andy C and Sub Focus, while trance fans can look forward to sets from Aly & Fila and the iconic Thrillseekers (celebrating 25 years!).

And don't forget the return of fan-favourite stages like the Arc, Steel Yard, and the new, immersive HALO, alongside the powerful takeover of Teletech.

With such an incredible roster, planning your weekend is absolutely essential to catch all your favourite acts and to help you navigate the colossal schedule, we've meticulously combed through the set times to identify the major clashes that might force you to make some tough decisions.

Get ready to strategize your ultimate Creamfields 2025 experience - and if you’re now experiencing FOMO, we also take a look at this year’s ticketing situation.

Creamfields 2025- full list of set times and stage splits

All information correct as of writing; for last-minute updates shortly before or during the event, download the Creamfields 2025 app.

Thursday August 21 2025

Cream

22:00 - 23:00: CamrinWatsin

21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights

20:00 - 21:00: Chapter & Verse

19:00 - 20:00: Camden Cox

18:00 - 19:00: Beyond Chicago

17:00 - 18:00: M.HUMMO

Cream Terrace

22:00 - 23:00: Laidback Luke

21:00 - 22:00: Sick Individuals

20:00 - 21:00: Rave Republic

19:00 - 20:00: Smack

18:00 - 19:00: Calvin Logue

17:00 - 18:00: Kola

Nation

22:00 - 23:00: Jason Cluff

21:00 - 22:00: Schak

20:00 - 21:00: Yasmin Gardezi

19:00 - 20:00: Jezza & Jod

18:00 - 19:00: BK

17:00 - 18:00: Toni

Rong

22:00 - 23:00: Luvstruck

21:00 - 22:00: Christina Novelli

20:00 - 21:00: Thrillseekers (25 Years Set)

19:00 - 20:00: Ciaran McAuley

18:00 - 19:00: MODEA

17:00 - 18:00: Gia

Friday August 22 2025

Arc

21:30 - 23:00: Chase & Status

20:00 - 21:00: Sub Focus

19:00 - 20:00: Arielle Free

18:00 - 19:00: Counterpart

Apex

21:00 - 23:00: Fisher

19:30 - 21:00: Vintage Culture

18:00 - 19:30: Mau P

16:30 - 18:00: Frank Rizardo

15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn

Steel Yard presented by Drip

21:30 - 23:00: Eric Prydz

20:00 - 21:30: Adam Beyer

18:30 - 20:00: John Summit

17:00 - 18:30: Cristoph

16:00 - 17:00: Rob Harnetty

15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Vernon

The Forest hosted by History of Rave

21:30 - 23:00: Oppidan

20:00 - 21:30: Sam Divine

18:30 - 20:00: Eats Everything

17:00 - 18:30: Mele b2b Kilimanjaro

16:00 - 17:00: Diffrent

15:00 - 16:00: Sean Hughes

HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Paradise)

21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones

19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82

18:00 - 19:30: Rossi.

16:30 - 18:00: Alisha

15:00 - 16:30: Goosey

Teletech

21:30 - 23:00: Fantasm

20:00 - 21:30: Basswell b2b ONLYNUMBERS

18:45 - 20:00: Holy Priest

17:30 - 18:45: Jazzy b2b Jowi

16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farell b2b Sikoti

15:00 - 16:00: Danielle Ciuro

Misfit

22:15 - 23:00: Rooler

21:15: 22:15: Darren Styles

20:00 - 21:15: Ben Nicky

19:00 - 20:00: Maddix

18:15 - 19:00: Mario

17:30 - 18:15: Andy Whitby ft MC JonaK

16:30 - 17:30: David Rust

15:45 - 16:30: Tyler Jack

15:00 - 15:45: Brad Pickle

Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt

22:00 - 23:00: Ben Gold

21:00 - 22:00: Sneijder b2b Paul Denton

20:00 - 21:00: Aly & Fila

19:00 - 20:00: Ferry Corsten

18:00 - 19:00: Factor B

17:00 - 18:00: Ruben De Ronde

16:00 - 17:00: Alessandra Roncone

15:00 - 16:00: Chris Metcalfe

Saturday August 23 2025

Arc

21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia

19:30 - 21:00: MK

18:45 - 19:30: Clementine Douglas

17:15 - 18:45: Third Party

15:45 - 17:15: Ian Longo b2b Tommy MC

14:45 - 15:45: Ricco

14:00 - 14:45: Anna Eager

Apex

02:30 - 04:00: Beauz

01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell

23:30 - 01:00: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

22:15 - 23:30: Argy

20:45 - 22:15: Ben Hemsley

19:10 - 20:45: SOSA

17:45 - 19:00: Chris Stussy (Linger AV set)

16:00 - 17:30: Josh Baker

15:00 - 16:00: Ellia Jaya

14:00 - 15:00: Andy Joyce

Steel Yard presented by Drip

02:30 - 04:00: Chris Stussy b2b Josh Baker

01:00 - 02:30: Sara Landry

23:30 - 01:00: Amelie Lens

22:00 - 23:30: Camelphat

20:30 - 22:00: Marco Carola

19:00 - 20:30: Dom Dolla

17:30 - 19:00: Eli Brown

16:00 - 17:30: Pete Tong

15:00 - 16:00: Lau

14:00 - 15:00: Toriah

The Forest

21:15 - 23:00: Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean

20:00 - 21:15: Paige Tomlinson

18:00 - 20:00: Gaskin b2b Locklead

16:45 - 18:00: Obskur

15:40 - 16:45: jWave

14:00 - 15:30: Nautica

HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Trick)

21:30 - 23:00: Prospa

20:00 - 21:30: TBA

18:30 - 20:00: Patrick Topping

17:00 - 18:30: Solardo

15:30 - 17:00: Max Styler

Teletech

02:45 - 04:00: Cloudy

01:30 - 02:45: blk.

00:00 - 01:30: Patrick Mason

22:30 - 00:00: Kettama

21:00 - 22:30: Interplanetary Criminal

19:30 - 21:00: Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox

18:30 - 19:30: Kander17:00 - 18:30: Faster Horses b2b Morgan Seatree

15:30 - 17:00: Novah

14:00 - 15:30: Princess Elf Bar

Sub_Aural

03:00 - 04:00 - Culture Shock b2b Grafix

02:00 - 03:00: Mozey

00:45 - 02:00: Hybrid Minds

23:45 - 00:45: Dimension

22:30 - 23:45: Bou & B Live 247

21:30 - 22:30: Andy C

20:30 - 21:30: Friction

19:30 - 20:30: Koven

18:30 - 19:30: Rova

17:00 - 18:30: North Base

16:00 - 17:00: Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly

15:00 - 16:00: Madelaine Jemine

14:00 - 15:00: Nikki Chong

Pepsi Max presents Rong

22:00 - 23:00: Ammara

21:00 - 22:00: Will Atkinson

19:45 - 21:00: Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto

18:45 - 19:45: John O Callaghan

17:45 - 18:45: Symmetrik

16:45 - 17:45: Daxson

15:45 - 16:45: Matty Ralph

14:45 - 15:45: Liam Wilson

14:00 - 14:45: Anselli

Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard

03:00 - 04:00: Miss K8

02:00 - 03:00: Adaro

01:00 - 02:00: Klubfiller ft MC Storm

00:00 - 01:00: TNT

23:00 - 00:00: Alex Kidd

Sunday August 24 2025

Arc

21:30 - 23:00: David Guetta

19:30 - 21:00: D.O.D

18:30 - 19:30: Church Service

17:00 - 18:30: Oliver Heldens

15:30 - 17:00: Jodie Harsh

14:30 - 15:30: Amelia Preston

13:30 - 14:30: Kaci-Lea Lynch

12:45 - 13:30: Ruby Richards

12:00 - 12:45: Dean Peet

Apex

17:30 - 19:00: Martin Garrix

15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing (special indoor MainStage set)

14:00 - 15:30: Max Dean

13:00 - 14:00: Marsolo

12:00 - 13:00: Lucia Cors

Apex_

20:00 - 21:30: ANYMA

Steel Yard presented by Drip

21:00 - 23:00: Sonny Fodera

19:30 - 21:00: Gorgon City

18:00 - 19:30: Duke Dumont

16:30 - 18:00: Danny Howard

15:00 - 16:30: Jazzy

13:30 - 15:00: Rob McPartland

12:45 - 13:30: No End

12:00 - 12:45: Maninuniform

The Forest

21:30 - 23:00: Andy Mac

19:30 - 21:30: Layton Giordani

18:00 - 19:30: Boris Brejcha

16:30 - 18:00: Franky Wah

15:30 - 16:30: East End Dubs (present CITE)

13:30 - 15:30: James Organ

12:00 - 13:30: Niva

HALO presented by SHEIN

21:30 - 23:00: Ewan McVicar

20:00 - 21:30: Four Tet

18:30 - 20:00: Salute

17:00 - 18:30: Chloe Robinson

15:30 - 17:30: Villager

14:30 - 15:30: Matt Hibbert

13:15 - 14:30: Scaramouche

12:00 - 13:15: Samantha Neal

Teletech

21:30 - 23:00: AZYR

20:00 - 21:30: Nico Moreno

18:15 - 20:00: Restricted

17:15 - 18:15: Horsegiirl.

15:30 - 17:15: I Hate Models

14:00 -15:30: KTK

12:00 -14:00: Deevey

Fatboy Slim Loves

21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim

19:30 - 21:00: Miss Monique

19:00 - 19:30: Luuk Van Dyk

16:30 - 18:00: L.P Rhythm

15:00 - 16:30: Joella Jackson

14:00 - 15:00: Jake Smith

13:00 - 14:00 Joe Fearon

12:00 - 13:00: Leon Donnelly

Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance

22:00 - 23:00: Brennan Heart

21:00 - 22:00: Uberjakd

20:00 - 21:00: Kimmic

19:00 - 20:00: Shugz

18:00 - 19:00: Billy Gillies

17:00 - 18:00: Cosmic Gate

16:00 - 17:00: Nifra

15:00 - 16:00: MDDLTN

14:00 - 15:00: Maria Healy

13:00 - 14:00: Mark Roma

12:00 - 13:00: DKH

What major set clashes are set to occur at Creamfields 2025?

Start making your decisions from today as we look over the set clashes set to take place at this year’s festival below!

Thursday August 21 2025

22:00 - 23:00: CamrinWatsin (Cream) vs. Laidback Luke (Cream Terrace) vs. Jason Cluff (Nation) vs. Luvstruck (Rong)

21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights (Cream) vs. Sick Individuals (Cream Terrace) vs. Schak (Nation) vs. Christina Novelli (Rong)

20:00 - 21:00: Chapter & Verse (Cream) vs. Rave Republic (Cream Terrace) vs. Yasmin Gardezi (Nation) vs. Thrillseekers (25 Years Set) (Rong)

Friday August 22 2025

21:30 - 23:00: Chase & Status (Arc) vs. Eric Prydz (Steel Yard) vs. Oppidan (The Forest) vs. Fantasm (Teletech)

21:00 - 23:00: Fisher (Apex) vs. Jamie Jones (HALO)

20:00 - 21:00 / 20:00 - 21:30 (approximate overlaps): Sub Focus (Arc) vs. Adam Beyer (Steel Yard) vs. Sam Divine (The Forest) vs. Basswell b2b ONLYNUMBERS (Teletech) vs. Ben Nicky (Misfit) vs. Aly & Fila (Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt)

19:30 - 21:00: Vintage Culture (Apex) vs. Hot Since 82 (HALO)

18:30 - 20:00: John Summit (Steel Yard) vs. Eats Everything (The Forest)

Saturday August 23 2025

21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia (Arc) vs. Prospa (HALO) vs. Andy C (Sub_Aural)

22:15 - 23:30 / 22:00 - 23:30: Argy (Apex) vs. Camelphat (Steel Yard) vs. Interplanetary Criminal (Teletech) vs. Ammara (Pepsi Max presents Rong)

02:30 - 04:00 (Late Night): Beauz (Apex) vs. Chris Stussy b2b Josh Baker (Steel Yard) vs. Cloudy (Teletech) vs. Culture Shock b2b Grafix (Sub_Aural) vs. Miss K8 (Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard)

01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell (Apex) vs. Sara Landry (Steel Yard) vs. blk. (Teletech) vs. Mozey (Sub_Aural) vs. Adaro (Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard)

23:30 - 01:00: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike (Apex) vs. Amelie Lens (Steel Yard) vs. Patrick Mason (Teletech) vs. Hybrid Minds (Sub_Aural) vs. Klubfiller ft MC Storm (Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard)

20:45 - 22:15 (approximate overlaps): Ben Hemsley (Apex) vs. Marco Carola (Steel Yard) vs. Paige Tomlinson (The Forest) vs. TBA (HALO) vs. Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox (Teletech) vs. Koven (Sub_Aural) vs. Will Atkinson (Pepsi Max presents Rong)

19:30 - 21:00 (approximate overlaps): MK (Arc) vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (Apex - early start here) vs. Dom Dolla (Steel Yard) vs. Patrick Topping (HALO) vs. John O Callaghan (Pepsi Max presents Rong)

Sunday August 24 2025

21:30 - 23:00: David Guetta (Arc) vs. Andy Mac (The Forest) vs. Ewan McVicar (HALO) vs. AZYR (Teletech) vs. Fatboy Slim (Fatboy Slim Loves) vs. Brennan Heart (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)

20:00 - 21:30: ANYMA (Apex_) vs. Nico Moreno (Teletech) vs. Uberjakd (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)

19:30 - 21:00: D.O.D (Arc) vs. Gorgon City (Steel Yard) vs. Miss Monique (Fatboy Slim Loves)

18:00 - 19:30: Duke Dumont (Steel Yard) vs. Boris Brejcha (The Forest) vs. Salute (HALO) vs. Restricted (Teletech) vs. Billy Gillies (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)

15:30 - 17:00: Jodie Harsh (Arc) vs. Hannah Laing (Apex) vs. Franky Wah (The Forest) vs. Villager (HALO) vs. I Hate Models (Teletech) vs. Joella Jackson (Fatboy Slim Loves) vs. MDDLTN (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)

Are there tickets still available for Creamfields 2025?

Tickets are still available over a month away from this year’s event, but don’t leave it too late or to chance; for your ticketing and accommodation options available, visit Ticketmaster UK for more information

Are you upset at some of the set clashes set to take place at Creamfields 2025, or do you think the organisers have got the pacing spot on? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.