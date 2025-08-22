Who is clashing with whom, and what time is your favourite act performing today at Creamfields 2025?

The first full day of Creamfields 2025 takes place later today.

This evening sees a headline set from Chase and Status, while the likes of Eric Prydz and John Summit are among some of your other Friday highlights.

Here are all the set times for today at Daresbury Estate, and the major set clashes you should be aware of.

Good morning, dance campers, and welcome to your first full day at Creamfields 2025.

With crowds still rolling through the gates ahead of another Bank Holiday Weekend of (responsible) hedonism and pulsating beats, expect crowds to start swelling across the festival site as the programming of music continues throughout the day, come rain or shine. UK stars Chase & Status are set to provide you with your headline entertainment on the Arc stage from 21:30 BST.

They’re not the only highlight taking place today, with sets also scheduled by Eric Prydz, John Summit, and Hot Since 82 amongst some of the stellar acts performing on merely the first day of the festival.

Here’s your set-times and stage splits for Creamfields Friday, alongside all the major set clashes you might have to contend with this year.

Creamfields 2025 - set times and stages for Friday August 22

All information is correct as of writing

Arc

21:30 - 23:00: Chase & Status

20:00 - 21:00: Sub Focus

19:00 - 20:00: Arielle Free

18:00 - 19:00: Counterpart

Apex

21:00 - 23:00: Fisher

19:30 - 21:00: Vintage Culture

18:00 - 19:30: Mau P

16:30 - 18:00: Frank Rizardo

15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn

Steel Yard presented by Drip

21:30 - 23:00: Eric Prydz

20:00 - 21:30: Adam Beyer

18:30 - 20:00: John Summit

17:00 - 18:30: Cristoph

16:00 - 17:00: Rob Harnetty

15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Vernon

The Forest hosted by History of Rave

21:30 - 23:00: Oppidan

20:00 - 21:30: Sam Divine

18:30 - 20:00: Eats Everything

17:00 - 18:30: Mele b2b Kilimanjaro

16:00 - 17:00: Diffrent

15:00 - 16:00: Sean Hughes

HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Paradise)

21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones

19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82

18:00 - 19:30: Rossi.

16:30 - 18:00: Alisha

15:00 - 16:30: Goosey

Teletech

21:30 - 23:00: Fantasm

20:00 - 21:30: Basswell b2b ONLYNUMBERS

18:45 - 20:00: Holy Priest

17:30 - 18:45: Jazzy b2b Jowi

16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farell b2b Sikoti

15:00 - 16:00: Danielle Ciuro

Misfit

22:15 - 23:00: Rooler

21:15: 22:15: Darren Styles

20:00 - 21:15: Ben Nicky

19:00 - 20:00: Maddix

18:15 - 19:00: Mario

17:30 - 18:15: Andy Whitby ft MC JonaK

16:30 - 17:30: David Rust

15:45 - 16:30: Tyler Jack

15:00 - 15:45: Brad Pickle

Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt

22:00 - 23:00: Ben Gold

21:00 - 22:00: Sneijder b2b Paul Denton

20:00 - 21:00: Aly & Fila

19:00 - 20:00: Ferry Corsten

18:00 - 19:00: Factor B

17:00 - 18:00: Ruben De Ronde

16:00 - 17:00: Alessandra Roncone

15:00 - 16:00: Chris Metcalfe

What major set clashes are taking place today at Creamfields?

Those of you looking forward to catching the following sets might need to think about who you want to see more than most, with the following major set clashes scheduled to occur on the first full day at Creamfields this year.

22:00 - 23:00 : Chase & Status (Arc) vs. Fisher (Apex) vs. Eric Prydz (Steel Yard) vs. Jamie Jones (HALO)

: Chase & Status (Arc) vs. Fisher (Apex) vs. Eric Prydz (Steel Yard) vs. Jamie Jones (HALO) 20:00 - 21:00 : Sub Focus (Arc) vs. Adam Beyer (Steel Yard) vs. Vintage Culture (Apex) vs. Hot Since 82 (HALO) vs. Aly & Fila (Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt)

: Sub Focus (Arc) vs. Adam Beyer (Steel Yard) vs. Vintage Culture (Apex) vs. Hot Since 82 (HALO) vs. Aly & Fila (Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt) 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit (Steel Yard) vs. Eats Everything (The Forest) vs. Mau P (Apex) vs. Rossi. (HALO)

