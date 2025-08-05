Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series 7 is available to watch early via Channel 4+ 📺👀

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned for a new season.

14 stars signed up to take part in the gruelling process.

Eager viewers can watch episodes early - but it comes at a cost.

A fresh group of stars are trading home comforts for the gruelling Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins process. The reality show spin-off has returned for its highly anticipated series 7 on Channel 4.

If you are watching on traditional TV it will broadcast two episodes per week, but eager fans will be able to get ahead - albeit at a cost. The line-up for the latest season was confirmed before the new episodes began this weekend.

But how can you watch more episodes already? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series 7 early?

Channel 4 will be broadcasting two episodes of the show every week. The reality series will be on terrestrial TV on Sunday and Monday nights through to the bank holiday weekend in late August.

However, for fans who simply can’t wait and need to find out what happens next, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series 7 can be watched in full already. It is available to stream via Channel 4+, the premium version of the broadcaster’s on-demand platform.

It does mean however, viewers would have to fork out for another subscription to be able to watch the episodes early. All eight episodes are available to watch for Channel 4+ members.

What does Channel 4+ cost and how to sign-up?

The premium version of Channel 4’s on demand streaming platform will set you back £3.99 per month. It does include early access to shows like Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, as well as an ad-free viewing experience.

Channel 4+ does offer a seven-day day free-trial - so fans could binge the show and cancel afterwards. A yearly subscription is available for £39.99, which is a 15 per cent saving compared to paying monthly.

