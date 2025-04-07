Celebrity Big Brother 2025: what channel is Late & Live on - and when does it start?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Celebrity Big Brother returns and it has a spin-off show.
- ITV will broadcast the main episode - but you can get a further fix.
- But where can you watch CBB Late & Live?
Celebrity Big Brother viewers who can’t get enough will be able to get an extra slice of action with a spin-off show. ITV has confirmed that Late & Live is returning for the 2025 series.
The presenting duo for both the main show and its companion spin-off have been confirmed. Remind yourself of where you know them from here.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
ITV has offered fans a glimpse inside the Celebrity Big Brother house - take a virtual tour. While the start time for the nightly episodes has been confirmed.
See who is rumoured to be appearing in the latest series. What do you think of the line-up? Let me know by email: [email protected].
What channel is Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on?
The companion show will once again be broadcast on ITV2 - unlike the main programme which is on ITV1/ STV. Make sure you remember to switch channels at the end of an episode, or you could miss out.
Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will also be available to watch on ITVX, the broadcaster has confirmed. Both live and on demand, if you can’t stay up that late.
The first episode will start at 10.30pm today (April 7) and follows the conclusion of the Live Launch over on ITV1. It will also be available on YouTube, due to a new partnership between the platform and the broadcaster.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
What to expect from Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live?
Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will once again feature an array of unmissable exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and fiery debate.
The presenting duo will also be joined by David Potts, Tiffany Pollard and Oti Mabuse who will each take turns in assuming the role of the Celebrity House Guest - promising hilarious discussions and deliberations alongside a star-studded panel of fellow celebrity guests.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.