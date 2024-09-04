Illness in the Catfish and The Bottlemen camp leads to more tour cancellations

UK group Catfish and The Bottlemen have announced two more cancellations for their upcoming word tour.

An illness in the band that prevented the group performing in Ireland recently has now led to the cancellation of their North America and Australia tour dates

Here’s how to get a refund and what fans are saying since the 11th hour announcement.

The mystery surrounding Catfish and The Bottlemen cancellation of shows at the 11th hour continues this week - having cancelled their shows in Ireland in late August 2024.

Social media users began sharing screenshots showing the news that the band, who were set to start their Australian tour dates today (September 4 2024), would no longer be performing internationally.

Van McCann of Catfish and the Bottlemen on the main stage at Leeds Festival. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

An email shared by one user showed Moshtix, the ticketing agents in Australia handling tour tickets, stating that “Catfish and The Bottlemen want to thank the fans for their support. This weekend they were hoping to still be able to perform but on doctor orders they were forced to cancel their show in Dublin.”

“Due to band illness, the Australian dates this month will also no longer be going ahead. The band were really looking forward to these shows and sincerely apologise to everyone for any inconvenience and disappointment. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Concertleaks on X (formerly Twitter) also confirmed the North American tour dates, which were due to start on October 3 2024 in Austin, Texas.

While many were sympathetic regarding the illness in the band that have led to the last-minute cancellations, others were not so thrilled with a lack of communication from the band themselves, with some fans on Reddit suggesting that “it seems like they didn’t even fly to Australia and have known for 3 days since cancelling Dublin. Nothing posted by the band or anything”

That comment was immediately replied with “I bet the band won’t say anything. Seems like their style.”

Can I get a refund for Catfish and The Bottlemen’s cancelled shows?

Customers who have been affected by the last-minute cancellations have been advised to contact their ticketing agents where they purchased the tickets regarding a refund; in some cases, ticketing agents will automatically refund the amount to the bank account or card used for the transaction - but check with your ticketing outlet directly for their cancellation policy.

