Many of you are no doubt making your way home after another stunning year at Catton Park over the weekend, but Bloodstock is not a festival to rest on its laurels - far from it.

Announced over the weekend, the metal festival is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, going from its humble beginnings as an indoor festival to the huge event it has become in recent years (we did a piece on its history, if you fancied a read), and organisers have already announced 25 acts confirmed to be part of next year’s celebrations.

Pre-sale tickets to the event, set to be held from August 6 to 9, are already available - so if any of the 25 announced acts we’ve listed in our gallery take your interest, don’t delay and act now by visiting See Tickets from today.

So, who is set to fill Derbyshire with their cacophony next Bloodstock Open Air?

1 . Lamb of God American groove metal titans, Lamb of God, are known for their meticulously crafted metal assault and Grammy-nominated work. This will be their third appearance at Bloodstock, having previously played in 2013 and 2022. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2 . Slaughter to Prevail Russian deathcore band, now based in Florida, famous for Alex Terrible's guttural vocals and the viral hit 'Demolisher.' This will be their first time playing Bloodstock, headlining the Saturday Ronnie James Dio stage. | Ritzau Scanpix

3 . Judas Priest English heavy metal legends and pioneers of NWOBHM, known for Rob Halford's operatic vocals and twin guitar harmonies. This will be their third appearance at Bloodstock, following headline slots in 2018 and 2021. | AFP via Getty Images