Today at Bloodstock 2025: Set times, stage splits and weather forecast for your final day at Catton Hall
- The final day of Bloodstock 2025 has (sadly) arrived.
- Today sees performances from Gojira, Mastodon, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary and many more - but who is clashing with who?
- Here’s your set times, clashes, weather forecast and pollen count ahead of your final day at Catton Hall.
Good morning, campers, one final time at Bloodstock Open Air 2025. Today is sadly your last day at this year’s festival, but things are going out with a bang rather than a mere whimper.
Headlining the final day at the festival is French act Gojira (Ronnie James Dio stage, 9:10pm), who casual audiences might remember from the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympic Games (and the controversy the subsequently surrounded it), with the Sophie Lancaster Stage headlined this evening by death metal stalwarts Obituary (10:40pm), with Three Inches of Blood performing shortly before them on the same stage (8pm).
Elsewhere at the festival, there are performances from Maatkare (EMP, 3:40pm), Ruled By Raptors (New Blood, 6:45pm) and The Black Dahlia Murder (Ronnie James Dio stage, 4:05pm).
We’d also be remiss not to add that Mastodon are set to perform shortly before Gojira on the Ronnie James Dio stage (6:55pm), so despite it being the last day, it is set to be a stunning line-up to close out this year’s festival.
Here’s all your set times, stage clashes, weather forecast, and pollen count ahead of your final day at Bloodstock 2025.
Today at Bloodstock 2025 - set times for August 10
All information is correct as of writing.
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- 10:45 - 11:25: Ghosts of Atlantis
- 11:45 - 12:25: One Machine
- 12:45 - 13:25: Rivers of Nihil
- 13:45 - 14:30: August Burns Red
- 14:55 - 15:40: Feuerschwanz
- 16:05 - 16:50: The Black Dahlia Murder
- 17:15 - 18:15: Lord of the Lost
- 18:55 - 20:10: Mastodon
- 21:10 - 22:40: Gojira
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- 10:30 - 11:00: Apathy UK
- 11:35 - 12:05: Barbarian Hermit
- 12:50 - 13:30: Wall
- 14:20 - 15:00: Dogma
- 15:40 - 16:20: Lowen
- 17:00 - 17:40: Siglos
- 18:25 - 19:10: Thrown
- 20:00 - 21:00: 3 Inches of Blood
- 22:40 - 23:55: Obituary
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Rich Harris
EMP
- 14:30 - 15:00: The Five Hundred
- 15:40 - 16:10: Maatkare
- 16:50 - 17:20: Orme
- 18:20 - 19:00: Phon
- 20:15 - 20:55: Z Machine
New Blood
- 10:30 - 11:00L The Cartographer
- 11:15 - 11:45: Spitting Teeth
- 12:00 - 12:30: Theocracide
- 12:45 - 13:15: Ocean Planet
- 13:30 - 14:00: Rizen
- 14:15 - 14:45: Monochrome
- 15:00 - 15:30: Surya
- 15:45 - 16:15: Headcount
- 16:30 - 17:00: KOBA
- 17:15 - 17:45: PREYRS
- 18:00 - 18:30: Speak In Whispers
- 18:45 - 19:15: Ruled By Raptors
- 19:30 - 20:00: BAD EARTH
VIP
- 18:30 - 19:10: Nevermind The Bloodstocks
- 19:55 - 20:35: Slipknowt
What clashes are set to take place at Bloodstock today?
Those final choices you have to make at Bloodstock this year are as follows - choose wisely!
Morning Clashes
- 10:30 - 11:00: The Cartographer (New Blood Stage) and Apathy UK (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 10:45 - 11:25: Ghosts of Atlantis (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Apathy UK (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 11:15 - 11:45: Spitting Teeth (New Blood Stage) and Ghosts of Atlantis (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 11:35 - 12:05: Barbarian Hermit (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Spitting Teeth (New Blood Stage)
- 11:45 - 12:25: One Machine (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Barbarian Hermit (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 12:00 - 12:30: Theocracide (New Blood Stage) and One Machine (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
Afternoon Clashes
- 12:45 - 13:25: Rivers of Nihil (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Ocean Planet (New Blood Stage)
- 12:50 - 13:30: Wall (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Ocean Planet (New Blood Stage)
- 13:30 - 14:00: Rizen (New Blood Stage) and Rivers of Nihil (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 13:45 - 14:30: August Burns Red (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Rizen (New Blood Stage)
- 14:15 - 14:45: Monochrome (New Blood Stage) and August Burns Red (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 14:20 - 15:00: Dogma (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Monochrome (New Blood Stage) and The Five Hundred (EMP Stage)
- 14:30 - 15:00: The Five Hundred (EMP Stage) and Dogma (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 14:55 - 15:40: Feuerschwanz (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and The Five Hundred (EMP Stage) and Surya (New Blood Stage)
- 15:00 - 15:30: Surya (New Blood Stage) and Feuerschwanz (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 15:40 - 16:20: Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Headcount (New Blood Stage)
- 15:40 - 16:10: Maatkare (EMP Stage) and Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Headcount (New Blood Stage)
- 15:45 - 16:15: Headcount (New Blood Stage) and Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Maatkare (EMP Stage)
- 16:05 - 16:50: The Black Dahlia Murder (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Maatkare (EMP Stage) and Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 16:30 - 17:00: KOBA (New Blood Stage) and The Black Dahlia Murder (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 16:50 - 17:20: Orme (EMP Stage) and The Black Dahlia Murder (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and KOBA (New Blood Stage)
- 17:00 - 17:40: Siglos (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Orme (EMP Stage)
- 17:15 - 17:45: PREYRS (New Blood Stage) and Lord of the Lost (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Siglos (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 17:15 - 18:15: Lord of the Lost (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and PREYRS (New Blood Stage) and Siglos (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 18:00 - 18:30: Speak In Whispers (New Blood Stage) and Lord of the Lost (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
Evening Clashes
- 18:20 - 19:00: Phon (EMP Stage) and Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 18:25 - 19:10: Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage) and Phon (EMP Stage) and Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage)
- 18:30 - 19:10: Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage) and Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage) and Phon (EMP Stage)
- 18:45 - 19:15: Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage) and Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage)
- 18:55 - 20:10: Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage) and BAD EARTH (New Blood Stage)
- 19:30 - 20:00: BAD EARTH (New Blood Stage) and Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 19:55 - 20:35: Slipknowt (VIP Stage) and Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 20:00 - 21:00: 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Slipknowt (VIP Stage)
- 20:15 - 20:55: Z Machine (EMP Stage) and 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 21:10 - 22:40: Gojira (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and DJ Rich Harris (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 22:40 - 23:55: Obituary (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Gojira (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Rich Harris (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Obituary (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
What is the weather forecast for Bloodstock today?
It’s the perfect weather to end your Bloodstock 2025 experience with, as the Met Office are forecasting nothing but sunshine throughout the day, with a high of 24° and a low of 12°. It also means that the UV levels are going to be high so, not to sound like your parent or guardian, stay sun smart today.
Three-hourly forecast for Bloodstock 2025 - August 10
- 7:00: Sunny (13°)
- 10:00: Sunny (18°)
- 13:00: Sunny (22°)
- 16:00: Sunny (24°)
- 19:00: Sunny (23°)
- 22:00: Clear night (17°)
What’s the pollen situation like at Bloodstock today?
It’s going to be another day to keep those hay fever tablets handy, I’m afraid. The Met Office have issued a medium pollen count warning, with moderate weed pollen set to be the main cause of the count - and a little extra bit of advice: Monday is going to be a high pollen count.
You have been warned.
What has been your highlight at Bloodstock 2025 so far? Share your experiences if you’ve been to, or are currently attending, this year’s festival by dropping a comment wherever you’ve read this article.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.