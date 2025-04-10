Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Mirror does golden age Hollywood glamour in Hotel Reverie

Issa Rae, Emma Corrin and Akwafina star in Hotel Reverie

Black Mirror season 7 released on Netflix on April 10.

See what we made of the episode in our review.

Synopsis: A high-tech remake of a classic film sends its A-list star into another dimension, where she must stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.

This feature length instalment of the Netflix show starts by introducing us directly to its Casablanca-esque romance film - shot in black and white. Before jumping to the present where Kimmy (Akwafina) is pitching a remake of classic films with unprecedented technology.

We are then introduced to successful actor Brandy (Issa Rae), who is stuck in a bit of a creative malaise and a career at a crossroads. But when she discovers that Hotel Reverie is being remade, she finds her passion again.

I have to say the agent playing Balatro on his computer when calling Brandy about her getting the remake is such a clever touch. It is such a brilliant way to characterise him in just a few moments.

Brandy sets off for England and discovers that the film is being remade with ‘Re:Dream’, a new technology that literally transports her mind into the original movie. It feels like such a classic set up for a Black Mirror episode and unsurprisingly it doesn’t take long for things to go wrong.

The film starts to go off the rails during a scene in which Brandy is supposed to play the piano - but is not actually able to do it. Causing a chain reaction of events that disrupts the plot of the film.

A butterfly effect starts to take hold as the movie continues to diverge from its original course - leading to ‘plot holes’ that put real Brandy in actual danger. Despite trying to shut down the production, it is quickly discovered that she is trapped, unless they make it to the credits or she will die.

There is a fun dynamic as the crew in the real world attempt to steer the film back on course and thus save Brandy. It is meta and offers a unique take on the process of moviemaking.

Brandy and Clara (Emma Corrin) have great chemistry and there is a really fun dynamic anytime both of them are on screen together. Awkwafina can be a bit of a marmite actor, but she dials back well in this role.

But the episode really dials it up after a spilled coffee causes the film to stop for everyone except Brandy and Clara. It leads to an awakening of sorts for the all-digital version of the Hotel Reverie character and forces her to reckon with her unreality.

Black Mirror has been to this well before and often explored the ideas of what makes a person. What makes it work this time is the performance of Emma Corrin, they are believable as a golden era Hollywood star and capture the characters struggles to accept the truth of “not being real” dazzlingly.

What happened to Brandy and Clara? Ending explained

During the ‘pause’ in the real world, only Brandy and Clara remain ‘awake’ and experience a love story over many days in the simulation - depicted through a montage. After contact is re-established, Kimmy tells her that they are resetting and Clara won’t remember anything that happened.

The film continues on, with Brandy warned that if she doesn’t say the final line of the movie her mind will be trapped in the simulation and her body will die. They manage to engineer a way to the conclusion of the film - with Brandy and Clara declaring their love for each other.

Clara shoots the inspector and is then shot by the officers. After the character dies, Brandy struggles to say the final line of the film but eventually acquiesce and is returned to reality.

In the last moments, Brandy watched the trailer for Hotel Reverie Reborn while a melancholy piano tune plays. She arrives home to discover a box with a phone that lets her speak to Clara again.

Hotel Reverie easily establishes itself among the pantheon of great Black Mirror love stories. Like San Junipero and Hang the DJ.