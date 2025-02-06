The date for the final of Beast Games has been confirmed 👇

MrBeast’s Prime Video show has been releasing episodes weekly.

Just a handful of contestants are left in the competition.

But when will the winner be revealed?

Beast Games will come to a dramatic conclusion in just a few days time. The show has remained in Prime Video’s top ten chart since its first episodes dropped in December.

Starting with a thousand contestants, there are now just a handful of players left. The prize money is practically within their grasps now.

Just one episode remains - after the release of episode 9 today (February 6). But when will the final take place and what is up for grabs?

What is the date of the final of Beast Games?

Screenshot from trailer for Beast Games. | Amazon MGM Studios

Unlike its streaming rival Netflix, Prime Video generally releases its shows on a weekly basis. Beast Games is no exception, beyond the first week when three episodes dropped.

The most recent episode was the ninth, which came out on February 6. The finale of the show will arrive on the streaming platform next Thursday (February 13).

A winner will be crowned in that final episode. But viewers still have a week left to wait to find out who that will be.

Beast Games winner gets record-breaking prize

From the get go, the show has not been subtle about the amount of money that is on the line. It has boasted about having the “largest single prize” in a competition show at $5 million (approximately £4m).

But that has not been the only prize up for grabs throughout the previous episodes. One player went home with the deed to an island, while another won a Lamborghini.

