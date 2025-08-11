Gamers will get a second chance to try out Battlefield 6’s multiplayer open beta 🎮👀

Battlefield 6’s open beta will be back later this week.

EA has confirmed the full list of maps that will feature.

But when will the open beta start again?

Battlefield 6’s open beta might have just closed, but players will have another chance to try it out very soon.

The highly anticipated entry in the stories franchise gave fans a first taste of its multiplayer mayhem from Saturday (August 9) to Monday (August 11). For those who were busy on these dates, or those who just want to experience it more, the open beta will return later in the week.

EA will be holding a second week of the beta in the coming days and it has confirmed an extra map will be available to try out. Ahead of it starting, the publisher said: “Our Open Beta has a number of maps, modes, and features for you to try across these two weekends, including the opportunity to play with Closed Weapons.”

When does Battlefield 6 beta week 2 start?

Battlefield 6's Empire State map is in the second open beta | EA/ Battlefield

The first weekend of the first person shooter’s open beta finished at 9am today (August 11) British time. It ran from Saturday at 9am British time until this morning.

Fortunately, players will have a second chance to try out Battlefield 6’s multiplayer shortly. The beta will open again at 8am UTC on Thursday (August 14) - which is 9am British time.

It will run through to next Monday (August 18) and will finish at 9am British time. So players will have four full days to try out the beta once more.

Which maps will feature in Battlefield 6 beta?

During the first weekend of the open beta, players had access to three maps. EA will be adding one extra one for week two in the form of Empire State - based on New York City.

The full list of maps available during the second weekend of the Battlefield 6 open beta includes:

Siege of Cairo

Liberation Peak

Iberian Offensive

Empire State

The modes that will be available to play across the maps during the second week of the open beta have also been confirmed. It includes:

Conquest

Closed Weapon Conquest

Breakthrough

Domination

King of The Hill

Rush

Squad Deathmatch

Closed Weapon Conquest & Breakthrough

What isn’t available during the Battlefield 6 beta?

Plenty of the maps that will be available in the multiplayer mode upon release are being saved and will not feature in the open beta. A total of four of the maps can be experienced during the beta as of the second weekend.

EA has promised that the full game will have: “5 Theaters of War, 9 Maps, with hand-crafted Combat Zones to maximize variety.”

The full game will also have more modes to experience during multiplayer, even beyond those featured in the beta. Gamespot reports that there will be one called Escalation, which will be similar to the fan favourite Conquest mode.

The website reports it will be one “where players must capture flags and whittle down enemy lives, but the maps will apparently shrink and consolidate”.

Battlefield 6 will also feature a full campaign mode for those who enjoy a single-player experience. On its website , EA said: “Drive tanks across the Sahara. Storm the beaches of Gibraltar. Defend New York from invasion. Join an elite squad of Marine Raiders fighting relentlessly to save a world on the edge of collapse.”

There will also be a map-maker mode called Portal. The publisher explains: “Take unprecedented control of your environment by moving, scaling, and duplicating objects. Create your own gamemode and custom UI. Design unique multiplayer experiences using NPC scripting. Your creation can rise the ranks to become an official mode.”

What can you play the Battlefield 6 open beta on?

It will be available on PC as well as on the current generation of consoles. You can play the beta on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/ S, it has been confirmed.

For those who plan to play it on PC, it will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

Players can pre-load the beta before it opens, so you don’t have to waste time waiting for it to install once it has started.

Have you tried out the Battlefield 6 beta so far? Let me know your thoughts on it by email: [email protected] .